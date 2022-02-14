Protein Expression Market [2022-2028] – Methods, Key Aspects, Industry Segments, Application, Company Profiles, Future Technologies & Opportunities

Dallas, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new report published by The Brainy Insights., the global protein expression market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.91 billion in 2020 to USD 4.21 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.21% during the forecast period 2021-2028.



Increasing research activities on recombinant-based protein expression, rising prevalence of chronic disease disorders, the growing number of life sciences and biopharmaceutical companies, and technological advancements in protein expression systems are the key driving factors for this market.



Protein expression refers to the way proteins are synthesized, modified, and regulated in living organisms. Protein expression in protein research can also refer to the use of the laboratory techniques needed for protein development. The expression of proteins is considered an essential element of proteomics which allows the expression of recombinant proteins in different host systems. Proteins are synthesized and regulated according to the functional requirement of the host cell.Additionally, protein expression has been a significant laboratory technology in the fields of molecular biology and protein science, biochemistry and many fields of scientific research involving functional proteins for their research.Protein processing plays a significant role in various applications including therapeutic protein production, biologic production, and research use. Manufacturers use various expression systems such as mammalian cells, prokaryotic, insect cells, and yeast cells for genomics research, proteomics research, development, and manufacturing of biologics goods. Therefore, the demand for these products is expected to increase over the forecast period.



Older individuals are more vulnerable to chronic illnesses than younger people, and therefore need more frequent and intense therapeutic intervention, where protein expression plays an important role. With the declining birth rate and increasing life expectancy, the ageing population is rising, resulting in the protein expression market progress.



Key players operating in the global protein expression market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Genscript Biotech Corporation, Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs, Promega Corporation, Qiagen, Takara Bio Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others.The major players are now focusing on introducing strategies such as embracing innovative technologies, product developments, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations and partnerships to enhance their market position in the global protein expression industry.



• For instance, In February, 2014, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. completed Life Technologies Corporation's acquisition to improve its life sciences business, which involves cutting-edge proteomics and genomics technologies.



The system type segment is divided into prokaryotic expression systems, insect cell expression systems, mammalian cell expression systems, yeast expression systems, algal-based expression systems and cell-free expression systems. The prokaryotic expression systems are cheaper as compared with insect cell expression systems and mammalian cell expression systems, these are cheaper. Therefore, the prokaryotic expression systems segment held the largest market share of around 28.4% and a market value of about USD 544.17 million in 2020.



The reagents segment held the largest market share of around 30.8% in 2020



The product and service segment includes reagents, competent cells, expression vectors, instruments and services. Due to the large-scale development of vaccines and antibodies, and the growing protein expression research activities, the reagents segment held the largest market share of around 30.8% in 2020.

The applicationsegment includes therapeutic applications, industrial applications and research applications.The growing number of chronic diseases worldwide contributed to the application of protein expression primarily in finding therapy for chronic diseases. Therefore, the therapeutic applications segment held the largest market share of around 44.8% value of USD 858.65 million in 2020. In addition, the growing number of lifescience and bio-pharmaceutical companies also contributes to the protein expression market's highest contribution from the therapeutics category.



The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 11.8% over the forecast period.



The end-usersegment includes academic research institutes; pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; contract research organizations (CROs); and other end users. Because of the increasing need for therapeutic proteins such as insulin, growth hormone, and vaccines, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 11.8% over the forecast period.Furthermore, increased investment in new drug design and development also leads to market growth.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Protein Expression Market



• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Rest of the Europe)

• North America (U.S. , Mexico, Canada)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)



Due to the introduction of technologically advanced goods, and the growing support for protein research from government and non-government funds, the North America region emerged as the largest market for the protein expression, with a market share of around 38.4% and a market value of around USD 735.2 Million in 2020. Moreover, the North American protein expression market is also driven by the increase in chronic disease prevalence and the region's growing number of life science and bio-pharmaceutical industries.



