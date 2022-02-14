MSDUK and SupplierGATEWAY Partner to Offer Enhanced Digital Certification for Diverse Freelancers

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSDUK in partnership with SupplierGATEWAY is proud to bring MSDUK Enhanced Digital Certification® for freelancers from ethnic minority backgrounds starting in April of 2022. This innovative diversity certification is a fast and accessible way for ethnic minority freelancers in the UK to get diversity certified. MSDUK EDC also allows corporations to identify ethnic minority talent as well as track and account for diversity spend efficiently and accurately.

The freelance market is projected to grow into a 1.3 trillion dollar portion of the global economy by 2025. Though global freelancers number over 1 billion globally, they are not considered as candidates for traditional supplier diversity certifications. This means ethnic minority freelancers in the UK have been missing out on opportunities like corporate diversity initiatives. The UK has no regulation regarding corporate diversity spending. Culturally, UK corporations are making supplier diversity initiatives a priority, and MSDUK EDC would allow them to track ethnic minority freelancer diversity spending as part of their supplier diversity initiatives.

MSDUK EDC certifies ethnic minority freelancers in the UK, and certified freelancers benefit from the global EDC network. The certification is easily verified 24/7 by scanning the QR Code issued once certified. Companies can also verify certification by logging into the SupplierGATEWAY platform or electronically through an API connection.

Corporations can sponsor MSDUK EDC for ethnic minority freelancers in their network easily and affordably. Freelancers are also able to apply for MSDUK EDC independently for only $25 USD. The process is quick, easy, and entirely online.

SupplierGATEWAY's EDC also certifies all diverse classifications that apply to freelancers and sole proprietors in the UK, including minority, women, LGBT, veteran and disabled freelancers.

The launch of SupplierGATEWAY's EDC has attracted interest from global organizations interested in creating a diverse and inclusive base of suppliers and freelancers.

For more information on EDC:

Buyers: www.suppliergateway.com/verifycert/

Freelancers: www.suppliergateway.com/enhanced-digital-certification/

EDC Sponsorship: https://www.suppliergateway.com/edc-sponsorship/

About SupplierGATEWAY:

SupplierGATEWAY is a leading digital supplier management software platform that automates and simplifies supplier and vendor management for some of the most recognized companies in the world. Products encompass supplier sourcing, registration, risk management, compliance, and management, as well as corporate responsibility and diversity & inclusion.

For more information visit https://www.suppliergateway.com.

Twitter: @SupplierGATEWAY

LinkedIn: SupplierGATEWAY

Facebook: SupplierGATEWAY

About MSDUK:

MSDUK is the UK's premier non-for-profit membership organization championing diversity and inclusion in public and private sector supply chains. Since its inception in 2006, the organization has worked with and supported over 3000 ethnic minority businesses and 120 Fortune 500 firms, generating more than £800m worth of business for ethnic minority businesses.

Visit https://www.msduk.org.uk/

Twitter: @MSD_UK

LinkedIn: MSDUK

Facebook: @MSDUKNEWS

Instagram: @MSDUK_NEWS

Media Contact

Leanne Strickler

949-525-9205

media@suppliergateway.com

Related Images











Image 1: Supplier Gateway Logo





A blue letter "S" surrounded by a green semi-circle with the word "supplier" in blue and the word "gateway" in green below the circle.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment