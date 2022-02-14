John DiFucci Joins Guggenheim Securities as Software Analyst

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that John DiFucci has joined the firm as a Senior Research Analyst and Senior Managing Director in a planned expansion of the firm’s Software Research team. He is focusing on companies in the software industry globally and coordinating the firm’s research coverage of software.



Mr. DiFucci has covered the software sector for 23 years and previously ranked #1 in the Institutional Investor Research Poll and top 3 on several other client surveys. He joined Guggenheim from Artemis Investment Management LLP, where he had served as a buy-side analyst for US Equity funds since 2019, focusing on software, IT services, and hardware sectors for both long/short and long only funds. Previous to Artemis, Mr. DiFucci worked as a sell-side equity research analyst at Jefferies, JP Morgan, and Bear Stearns.

“We are excited for John to join our Software Research team,” said Stefano Natella, Head of Equities. “John has a broad and deep expertise in the software industry with success on both the sell- and buy-side driven by strong, distinguished fundamental research that has made him one of the most respected names at the intersection of technology and capital markets. John is also a great leader and a differentiated thinker with a rigorous approach to research, which will fit and enhance our current team that includes Senior Equity Research Analysts Ken Wong, CFA and Imtiaz Koujalgi. We look forward to the team’s continued success at Guggenheim.”

Mr. DiFucci received his M.B.A. at New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business and his M.S. and B.S.M.E. in Mechanical Engineering at Union College.

