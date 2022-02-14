Cybin, MindMed, and Field Trip Health Headline PSYC’s First CEO Round Table Event 

LAKE OSWEGO,OR, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a media leader for the emerging medicinal psychedelics sector, and authorities behind Psychedelic Spotlight, a top ranking psychedelic news and information platform, is pleased to announce that Psychedelic Spotlight will host its first “CEO Roundtable” on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 9:30 am EST.



The event is scheduled to be streamed live on YouTube via The Psychedelic Investor (*) channel, and will be moderated by James Hallifax, Journalist and Content Director for Psychedelic Spotlight. Three of the most prominent leaders of drug development companies within the burgeoning medicinal psychedelic industry will be featured: Doug Drysdale, CEO of Cybin Corp., Robert Barrow, CEO and Board Director of MindMed, and Ronan Levy Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Field Trip Health.

Several highly relevant, industry-focused topics are expected to be covered and discussed openly amongst the participants during the event, including the present state of the medicinal psychedelic industry and challenges that remain present, along with its growth outlook and value potential over the next couple of years.

“We are thrilled for this incredible opportunity to bring the leaders of MindMed, Cybin and Field Trip together for one event,” said James Hallifax, Journalist and Content Director for Psychedelic Spotlight. “I’m not sure that there’s ever been a live digital conference with such a high caliber of business leaders in the psychedelics space. I am excited to hear these executives discuss, amongst themselves, the future of this industry and on which topics they agree and disagree. Everyone watching will get an unparalleled opportunity to learn exactly where the medicinal psychedelic space is going in the near future.”

PSYC CEO, David Flores, said, “Our core focus in 2022 is to fully maximize our growing presence within the medicinal psychedelic industry through our amazing Psychedelic Spotlight platform in order to solidify our position as a leading informational hub for this space. Not only do I see l this “CEO Roundtable” as an excellent opportunity for us to further strengthen our authority within the industry by bringing together leaders from three of the most influential psychedelic drug discovery companies on the market, but I believe it will also serve as a blueprint to utilize in the development of future, monetizable events hosted by Psychedelic Spotlight and The Psychedelic Investor. Huge thanks to Cybin, MindMed, and Field Trip Health for lending us their talented leaders for this event. We hope it will help shine a spotlight on some of the exciting things they’re working on, respectively, while simultaneously demonstrating the tremendous growth and value potential, we believe, is being unlocked by this revolutionary industry.”

To live stream the event, please visit The Psychedelic Investor YouTube channel at 9:30 am EST on February 15, 2022. The Company also plans to also make the recording of the event available to view on its Psychedelic Spotlight website shortly after it is completed.

(*) The Psychedelic Investor is an asset owned and operated by PSYC

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We contend that we are truly the right TRAC to follow.

