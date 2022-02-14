HUMBL Enters Into Asset Acquisition Agreement with BizSecure

San Diego, CA, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTCQB:HMBL) announced today that it has acquired the mobile identification, verifiable credentials and blockchain tokenization platform of BizSecure, as well as its employee and consulting resources.



With this extensive acquisition, HUMBL will form a new commercial division called HUMBL Blockchain Services™, which will introduce and deliver blockchain corporate and governmental solutions.

“It is unquestionable that corporations and governments around the world are entering a blockchain decade ranging from mobile identification to decentralized tokenization inside mobile wallets,” said Alfonso Arana Jr., CEO of BizSecure. “We are excited to join the HUMBL team to help build and navigate our clients’ future.”

As a result of the acquisition, HUMBL Blockchain Services will assume an existing United States Air Force contract to perform mobile identification and flight card testing on blockchain, which naturally enables the pursuit of additional corporate and government contracts.

“The BizSecure team runs on hard work, regulatory compliance and blockchain technology innovation; exactly what we wanted for the HUMBL Blockchain Services division,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL.

The acquisition has been consummated as an asset purchase, with BizSecure partners receiving 13,200,000 shares of common stock and 26,800,000 restricted stock units that vest over a two year period at an estimated value of $6,800,000 US dollars based on the market closing price on February 11, 2022.

To ensure no dilution is incurred by HUMBL shareholders as part of the acquisition, HUMBL CEO Brian Foote will personally cancel a concomitant amount of his own Series B Preferred shares to offset the 40,000,000 shares issued in payment for the assets of BizSecure.

With this acquisition, HUMBL has entered into employment and consulting agreements with the following team members to lead the HUMBL Blockchain Services division, effective immediately.

Alfonso Arana, Vice President

HUMBL Blockchain Services

As the CEO and Founder of BizSecure, Alfonso Arana is a technology entrepreneur with a focus on enterprise and government solutions development.

Mr. Arana has worked across multiple U.S. Government Defense Components such as Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), and the U.S. Marine Corps Global Combat Support Systems (GCSS). He was tasked with applying his skills and experience to support and enhance multiple classified programs and activities in the support of national security services, technology and cybersecurity program initiatives.

Mr. Arana has supported NAVAIR in establishing networks on the NIPR, SIPR, and DREN networks, as well as establishing standalone Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation (RDT&E) networks at NAVAIR Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW).

Mr. Arana is responsible for designing and implementing the networks, as well as conducting Cyber Risk Management Framework (RMF) activities to accredit systems. His knowledge of NIST 800-53a Security Controls was instrumental in mission accomplishment.

Mr. Arana’s time supporting the U.S. Marine Corps GCSS system as an Information System Security Engineer (ISSE) as well as managing various Plans of Actions and Milestones consisting of 20,000 + line items.

In addressing changes to the U.S. Federal cybersecurity posturing, Mr. Arana leaned forward and became a registered Cyber Security Maturity Model Certified (CMMC) practitioner, as well as a registered practitioner to support the development and implementation of NIST 800-171 Security Controls compliance.

In addition to being a CMMC registered practitioner, Mr. Arana holds numerous certifications including CompTIA Security + and various operating system certifications to meet DoD compliance for IAT Level II.

Mr. Arana’s certifications also include DataRobot, a leading Automated Machine Learning SAAS platform that supports both public and private industries in enhancing Business Intelligence (BI) and data services.

In addition to DataRobot, he also holds certifications in the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform UiPath. RPA and UiPath technologies will lead a clear path for industry and government to embrace Semantic Web and Distributed Ledger Technologies.

Mr. Arana has received national recognition from the National Security Agency (NSA), Cisco, and the Northrop Grumman Corporation. He was the 2015 Cisco Networking Challenge National Champion and placed 3rd overall in the CyberPatriot Master challenge, against over 2,000 teams nationwide.

Clement Danish, Director of Government Services

HUMBL Blockchain Services

Clement Danish has 20 + years of global and multi-agency experience in strategic planning, execution management, and assessment design. He provides expertise from his time in the U.S. Army as an Infantry Officer, Ranger Instructor, and Company Commander, as well as a government civilian within the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Policy.

Clement and his team created, maintained, and expanded several Department of Defense (DoD) activities that enabled multi-agency research and development efforts, as well as international cooperation activities, focused on operational advantage across the Information Environment.

Clement was the co-developer and initial Deputy Director for the DoD’s Office of Commercial Economic Analysis that addresses economic and financial activities that impact our national security.

His use of critical analysis and strategy development enabled him to address programmatic and resource issues across the Department of Defense for multi-domain efforts focusing on human and technical influence.

His areas of expertise include: government policy design, development, and implementation; Information Advantage and Influence Warfare; Foreign Disclosure review; Intelligence Collection design; Commercial and Economic Analysis; Denial and Deception; Counterterrorism; Multi-Domain Surveillance; Strategic Communications planning, and assessment development for multi-agency operational and acquisition efforts.

Clement departed the U.S. Department of Defense in 2017 to become the AECOM Director of the Enterprise Risk Analysis Program, Advisor for Critical Infrastructure Protection Plan development.

Clement has since consulted for various U.S. Federal Agencies as well as foriegn partners working to better align capabilities and requirements with their U.S. counterparts.

In 2019 he was published in the Cipher brief in a significant co-authored paper called, “Reconsidering Great Power Competition Below Armed Conflict.”

Ian Calderon, Director of Government Affairs

HUMBL Blockchain Services

Ian is the former Majority Leader of the California State Assembly. He served eight years in the Assembly, from 2012 to 2020. He was the first millennial ever elected to the state legislature, the youngest Majority Leader in state history and the longest-serving Majority Leader in the term-limited era.

While serving as Majority Leader, Ian established the California Blockchain Working Group with AB 2658, which delivered a formal report to the Legislature in 2020 that included policy recommendations on how the state should approach blockchain. He is a regular contributor to the blockchain community as a speaker at blockchain conferences and on podcasts.

Ian authored two blockchain bills during his last term in the California Assembly, AB 2004 and AB 2150. AB 2004 sought to establish a framework for blockchain-based verifiable credentials to be used to verify COVID-19 test results, while AB 2150 would have provided regulatory clarity for cryptocurrencies that qualify as securities under state law.

During his tenure as Majority Leader, Ian also served as Co-Chair of the California State Legislative Technology and Innovation Caucus, and sat on multiple committees including those on Privacy and Consumer Protection, Appropriations, Banking and Finance and Insurance, among others. Ian has consistently championed policies around emerging technologies and offers unparalleled insight into the Legislature’s mindset and approach in all policy areas.

Dan Hom, Government Consultant

HUMBL Blockchain Services

Dan Hom has more than 20+ years of business experience and international expertise. As the President of Focuscom, his responsibilities include driving business development, as well as managing and providing strategy for private and public sector clients.

Dan served as the Vice President of Porter Novelli, where he managed a successful public relations and public affairs firm with offices located worldwide. Additionally, he led the Asia Pacific team at Porter Novelli with strategic international partners in Asia.

Dan serves as Chairman of the Board for the University Club of San Diego, is a Board Member of the Red Cross, Chairman Emeritus for the Chula Vista Police Foundation and a Board Member for the San Diego Harbor Police.

He is the current Advisory Board President for the Asian Business Association of San Diego, Political Action Committee Chair for the Lincoln Club of San Diego and the immediate past Board Member Chair of the San Diego Asian Film Foundation.

Mr. Hom was also a former Board Member of the San Diego World Trade Center Association, was a Board Member of two privately held corporations and former Vice President of Southwestern College Foundation.

Dan has hosted various government officials including Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, Newt Gingrich, Mike Pompeo, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers and other officials.

Dan studied political science at San Diego State University (SDSU) with a minor in Mandarin Chinese studies. He currently lives in the city of Chula Vista with his wife, Lisa, and their daughter, Audrey.

