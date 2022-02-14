COOLLAUNCH – kicks off Pre-Sale to early adopters Sells Out over 7% of its Allotted Tokens within hours

Zurich, Switzerland, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COOLLAUNCH team has thrown windows open for more users to participate in the Company’s pre-sale after a very solid response to the SOLD OUT seed sale. This in line to give opportunity to more people who wishes to be part of the Cardano IDO Launchpad project as an early adopters.

Coollaunch is a Cardano-based platform and a project accelerator, designed to lever-age DeFi innovations in stepping up fundraising For Crypto, NFT and metaverse projects On the Cardano Ecosystem.





The Coollaunch team is very pleased about the COOL reception that is received so far in the Cryptocurrency space, and as revealed in their last AMA, the achievement of their Roadmap is coming off even earlier than expected, as there are several technical updates and partnerships to be announced in the coming weeks.

Pre-Sale Details:

Pre-Sale Start: 10th February 2022 (SALE IS LIVE)

Pre-Sale End: 10th of March or when allocated tokens are sold out.

Pre-Sale Allocation: 52,500,000 COOL Tokens

Price: 1 $COOL = 0.0022 ADA

Min/Max Contribution:

Min — 100 ADA

Max — 30000 ADA

The official sales page: https://sale.coollaunch.io

Supported Wallets

$COOL token is a Cardano native token, so you can participate by sending ADA to the pre-sale address using any Cardano Supported wallets which include but not limited to the following below.

Yoroi Wallet

Daedalus Wallet

Adalite Wallet

Nami Wallet

Social Media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coollaunch_io

Telegram: https://t.me/coollaunch

Medium: http://coollaunch-22981.medium.com/