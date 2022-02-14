Sentieo Partners with Clarity AI to Address Accelerating Demand for ESG Investment Data

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentieo , maker of the only AI-powered financial intelligence platform specifically designed for the research needs of investors, today announced a partnership with Clarity AI , the leading, global sustainability technology platform. The agreement will address the rapid rise in demand for ESG data and provide investors with much-needed insights into a company's ESG risks and opportunities. By integrating Clarity AI ESG risk scoring data into the Sentieo platform, customers will be able to quickly surface, visualize, and share ESG insights directly from their existing investment research workflow. To learn more, register for our webinar, “ Impact: The Hottest Growth Area in Sustainable & ESG Investing ” hosted on March 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT.



As regulations evolve and potential ESG disclosures take shape in the US, including the recent Climate Corporate Accountability Act passed just last month in California, investment firms are scrambling to build up their access to ESG research, rankings, and data. According to data from Refinitiv Lipper, investments in ESG strategies have continued to generate record flows; $649 billion flowed into ESG funds globally from January 1, 2021, through November 30, 2021. As the market is poised to reach $1 trillion in Assets Under Management by 2030, investment firms need to move quickly to incorporate ESG information into their investment processes to mitigate risk, comply with emerging requirements, and achieve alpha for clients.

Clarity AI’s sustainability insights and capabilities cover more than 30,000 companies, 198 countries and 187 local governments, and 135,000 investment funds to bolster investment reporting. Coupled with Sentieo’s platform that features AI-powered search and innovative research management tools, the new ESG Risk Score feature embedded into the Sentieo dashboard and powered by Clarity AI adds a critical dimension to an investor’s portfolio.

“We’re excited to partner with Sentieo to reach an even larger client base that can help bring societal impact to markets, which is our mission,” said Clarity AI’s Daniel Gonzalez, Head of Distribution Platforms. “Via our partnership with Sentieo, we’re excited to offer sustainability assessment capabilities around ESG risk, which is a crucial slice of our 360-degree approach and includes our proprietary science-based methodologies on risk informed by international standards, such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board.”

The ESG Risk Score acts as an additional parameter for investors when making informed and socially efficient investments and provides insights into the measurement and management of a company's specific ESG risks and opportunities in real time. It also ensures investors can drill down into the Risk Score specifics, isolating the three individual ESG indicators – Environmental, Social and Governance – for further analysis. Building upon Sentieo’s leading integration capabilities, customers will have seamless access to Risk Score data directly from their existing workflow and be able to incorporate additional ESG data sources from within the Sentieo platform.

“ESG investing is experiencing an unprecedented boom and institutional investors are trying to rapidly assimilate as much data and insights as they can to benefit their portfolios,” commented Sentieo CEO, David Lichtblau. “By partnering with Clarity AI, we can provide customers with access to the ESG data sources they require and leverage the power of the Sentieo platform to draw out the insights needed to better understand ESG risks and opportunities.”

For more information on the evolving nature of ESG investment research, register for our webinar, “ Impact: The Hottest Growth Area in Sustainable & ESG Investing ” hosted on March 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT.

About Clarity AI

Clarity AI is a sustainability technology platform that uses machine learning and big data to deliver environmental and social insights to investors and organizations. As of December 2021, Clarity AI’s platform analyzes more than 30,000 companies, 135,000 funds, 198 countries and 187 local governments, and delivers data and analytics for investing, corporate research and reporting. Clarity AI has offices in the US and Europe. Clarity AI’s client network manages trillions in assets under management. clarity.ai.com

About Sentieo

Sentieo provides the first financial intelligence platform specifically designed for the research needs of investors. Sentieo’s AI-powered financial search engine aggregates internal and external content into a single shared workspace for a more efficient research process. Over 1,000 global customers, including 800 institutional investment firms and Fortune 500 companies, use Sentieo to surface, visualize, and share the insights that give them an edge. For more information, visit sentieo.com .





