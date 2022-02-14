Take a Dreamy Break in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qatar Tourism reveals how travellers can enjoy a holiday for two in Qatar and take advantage of exclusive hotel and spa offerings.

Rich in art, culture and tradition, Qatar is a country waiting to be discovered. It is centred around the generous hospitality characteristic of the local culture and the world's best hotel and restaurant brands have created an oasis of luxury in the heart of the Middle East. Travellers can immerse themselves in the destination, home to an extensive range of five-star hotels and resorts, world-class spas and wellness centres, and restaurants with Michelin-star chefs.

Couples can unwind during a spa treatment at a world-class resort, such as Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the largest wellness destination in the region, soak up the sights of Qatar like never before in a hot air balloon, then dine at one of Qatar's many international restaurants, such as Nobu Doha, the largest Nobu restaurant in the world, offering idyllic views of the Arabian Gulf.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel, said: "Qatar is a country where cultural authenticity means modernity, where the sand meets the sea, where people come together to experience unique offerings in culture, wellness and entertainment. We welcome travellers to the country to relax, unwind and spend quality time together."

To make the most of a special getaway in Qatar, check out how to spend a three-day visit below:

Day 1 Morning Afternoon Visit the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) for an immersion in Qatar's history and culture Enjoy a stroll around MIA Park to soak up Doha's skyline, before taking a dhow boat cruise to see panoramic views of the city's glittering skyline



End the evening wandering around Souq Waqif Travellers can either dine at Jiwan, located at NMoQ, which offers a menu influenced by Qatar's nature and rich traditions, or visit one of the many restaurants and cafes at Msheireb Downtown Doha With spectacular views of the Arabian Gulf, visit Nobu Doha, at the Four Seasons Hotel Doha, for sushi and other continental masterpieces with an oriental twist Day 2 Morning Afternoon The Venetian-inspired Qanat Quartier at The Pearl-Qatar is known for its funky, Instagrammable architecture. The neighbourhood even has its own version of the Rialto bridge, ideal for a photo backdrop Sunset tour of Khor Al Adaid, also known as the 'Inland Sea', one of the very few places in the world where the sea meets the desert Spa treatment at one of Qatar's world-class spa and wellness resorts, such as Sharq Village & Spa, Sisley Paris Spa, W Doha or the Four Seasons Hotel Doha Book a stay at Regency Sealine Camp, known for its glamourous camping, including air-conditioned accommodation and meals at a Bedouin camp Day 3 Morning Afternoon Al Hazm, which means 'the higher ground', is built in Italianate style with shops, cafes and restaurants. Combining art, culture and gastronomy, Al Hazm embodies luxury and is an ideal destination to spend a lazy morning in Qatar Head to Msheireb Downtown Doha to wander around the world's first sustainable downtown regeneration project. Visit the multiple museums, restaurants and cafes, then take a ride on the free tram Take in the sights of Qatar in a hot air balloon for a one-of-a-kind experience. Guests will enjoy the open-air views from high in the sky. A luxury experience to finish the trip in Qatar, enjoy a wellness treatment followed by dinner under the stars, at the helipad at Marriott Marquis Doha.

For those looking for a last-minute romantic getaway, here are some of the top deals available now:

Hotel Deal Name Deal Details Price End Booking Date Sharq Village & Spa, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel An Ode to Romance Deluxe Suite with sea view, rose petals upon arrival, Persian dinner for two at Parisa Sharq Village and daily breakfast Starting from 2,100 QAR per night 29 February 2022 Banyan Tree Romantic Package Book a suite and enjoy breakfast in bed, special four-course set menu, 20% spa discount and early and late check out Starting from 2,399 QAR per night 31 March 2022 Sharq Village & Spa, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel Bed of Roses 80-minute massage and 30-minute 'Get glowing' facial QAR 999 per person 28 February 2022 Sharq Village & Spa, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel Romantic Journey 30-minute couple bath, 80-minute stress relief massage and 50-minute youth renewing facial QAR 2,750 for two persons 28 February 2022 The St. Regis Doha Romantic Getaway Lavish breakfast spread at Vine from 6am to 11am, 20% off final food and beverage fill in Si Restaurant, Vine or Sarab Lounge and special in-room amenities Rates per room, per night and based on availability 28 February 2022 Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara Dine-around Book a stay on Banana Island and enjoy daily breakfast in Azraq restaurant, daily set-menu dinner at any restaurant and boat transfers From 1605 QAR per person 31 October 2022

For more information on the new travel procedures and future updates, please visit the website of the Ministry of Public Health (www.moph.gov.qa) or http://www.visitqatar.qa/en/plan-your-trip/travel-tips.

About Qatar:

Qatar is a peninsula surrounded by the Arabian Gulf in the heart of the Middle East, with 80% of the earth's population within a six-hour flight. Ranked the safest country in the world in 2022 by Numbeo, Qatar welcomes all travellers, and guests from over 95 countries can enter visa-free. Qatar has an incredible variety of easily accessible tourist attractions, a plethora of fauna and flora including Whale Sharks and the majestic national animal the Arabian Oryx, and most experiences are a unique combination of cultural authenticity and modernity. From iconic museums to high-rise restaurants, from thrilling desert adventures to world-famous events including none other than the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, there is something for all types of travellers and budgets. Travellers set to transit through Qatar should turn one holiday into two with the world's best value stopover packages, launched by Qatar Airways and Discover Qatar and supported by Qatar Tourism.

About Qatar Tourism:

Qatar Tourism is the official government body responsible for the development and promotion of tourism in Qatar, facilitating the sector's exponential growth. Qatar is a destination where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in arts, culture, sports, and adventure, catering to family and business visitors, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism seeks to boost the entire tourism value chain, grow local and international visitor demand, attract inward investment, and drive a multiplier effect across the domestic economy. The Qatar Tourism Strategy 2030 sets an ambitious target to attract over six million international visitors a year by 2030, making Qatar the fastest growing destination in the Middle East.

