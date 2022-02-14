ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Friday 11 February 2022:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1050.7p

- including income, 1053.1p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1042.4p

- including income, 1044.8p

For further information, please contact: -

Alliance Trust PLC Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes