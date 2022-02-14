Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 15th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (PEX: TSXV; PEXZF: OTCBB), based in Vancouver, focused on copper-gold projects in B.C., today announced that Blaine Monaghan, President & CEO of Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd., will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 15th, 2022.



DATE: February 15th, 2022

TIME: 3:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3gBMKj0

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

February 8, 2022, Pacific Ridge options the RDP copper-gold project to Antofagasta

February 3, 2022, Pacific Ridge acquires the Onjo copper-gold project from Orogen Royalties

January 31, 2022, Second drill hole at Pacific Ridge’s Kliyul copper-gold project returns 566 metres of 0.48% copper equivalent or 0.75 g/t gold equivalent, including 316 metres of 0.75% copper equivalent or 1.17 g/t gold equivalent.



About Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.

Our goal is to become one of the leading copper-gold exploration companies in British Columbia. Pacific Ridge’s flagship project is the Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the Quesnel Trough, approximately 50 km southeast of Centerra Gold Inc’s Kemess mine. In addition to Kliyul, the Company’s project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project (optioned to Antofagasta Minerals S.A.), the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in British Columbia. Pacific Ridge will continue to search for projects that offer discovery opportunity in our regions of expertise.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.