Nova Royalty to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 16th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Royalty (TSXV:NOVR) (OTCQB:NOVRF), a Canadian-based royalty company focused on growing its high-quality portfolio of royalties on the next generation of the world’s most strategic copper and nickel projects, today announced that Alex Tsukernik, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 16th, 2022.



DATE: February 16th, 2022

TIME: 10:00 am EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3gBMKj0

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Nova Royalty

Nova is a royalty company focused on providing investors with exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol “NOVR” and on the US OTCQB under the ticker “NOVRF”.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.