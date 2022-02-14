Metabolon Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in metabolomics, announces the appointment of Gerald M. Haines II as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as current CFO John Kurtzweil prepares to retire. Haines and Kurtzweil will partner in the coming weeks for a seamless transition, with Haines assuming full-time responsibilities effective April 1, 2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gerry to Metabolon during this strategic growth phase as we expand the use of metabolomics across the life sciences, including drug discovery and development. Gerry has a strong track record of success as a multi-faceted CFO, leading companies spanning the high-tech, biotech, medtech, and manufacturing sectors,” said Rohan Hastie, Ph.D., President and CEO of Metabolon. “As we approach this transition, I am also grateful for John Kurtzweil’s many contributions during his tenure and thank him for supporting a smooth handover.”

Haines joins Metabolon from Impulse Dynamics, where he served as Executive Vice President and CFO since 2019. There, he led multiple corporate functions and was responsible for supporting the company’s financial and business transformation through strategy development, operational execution, and multiple successful financings. During his time there, the company shifted rapidly from late-stage technology development to a premium-valued commercial entity. Before Impulse, Haines held senior executive leadership roles at multiple public companies, including Mercury Systems (Nasdaq: MRCY), which grew five-fold during his time as CFO, and Verenium Corporation (Nasdaq: VRNM), where he negotiated the implementation and subsequent sale of a major joint venture with BP, with the company later being acquired by BASF. His leadership helped propel these companies through sustained periods of rapid, scalable growth, highlighted by multiple public equity transactions accessing growth capital to support those initiatives.

“The opportunities for Metabolon to create value across the life sciences are vast and exciting,” said Haines. “I look forward to working with the team during this important time, supporting growth and achieving crucial milestones as the company defines and captures multiple market opportunities through deployment of its advanced technologies and capabilities.”

Haines will partner with the leadership team to help guide the company’s strategic development and market expansion plans. Broadly applicable across the life sciences, Metabolon’s technology helps researchers understand the biochemical processes of human health and development through innovative solutions like SmartPanel™ and other offerings, enabling more advanced and targeted drug discovery and development for improved patient outcomes.

Haines earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Boston University Questrom School of Business and a Juris Doctor from Cornell Law School. He will be based in Boston, Mass., supporting Metabolon’s business operations as the company continues to strengthen its presence in the region, known as the center of the nation’s biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research. Over 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 2,000+ publications, and with ISO 9001:2015 and CLIA certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology and bioinformatics techniques, and its Precision Metabolomics™ platform is enabled by the world’s largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon’s industry-leading data and translational science expertise helps customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable metabolomics and lipidomics solutions supporting customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only ‘omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic as well as external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health.​ By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers enabling better understanding of a drug’s mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy. ​

