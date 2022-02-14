Cardano's GOmetalaunch opens Community poll for Tier System Voting, Set to release DAPP DEMO as seed sale continues

New York, NY, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOmetalaunch Utility token, $URGO Token Seed Sale is live now, with 42% of allocated tokens for seed sales already sold in a space of 12 days, with 16 days remaining for seed sale.

Join seed sales at: https://urgo.gometalaunch.io





In line with the GOmeta Team’s dedication towards achieving true decentralization, community engagement, and URGO holder’s powered platform. They are aiming to ensure that all decision making processes vital to the growth of GOmetalaunch is influenced by the vote of every GOmetalaunch community member and URGO token holder.



To consolidate this, GOmeta team are proud to announce the GOmeta Tier System. And solicit’s that all intending GOmetalaunch community members and all existing GOmetalaunch community member heads to our Telegram Group chat at https://t.me/GOmetalaunch to participate in the voting process of determining if the amount of tokens required to participate in the GOmetalaunch Launchpad should be reduced from the below announced values or not. As the outcome of the polls will determine if we keep the existing Tier system or we will reduce the value.

Additionally, in a more exciting news, GO Labs will release the DEMO of the Launchpad Web APP on the 15th of February 2022.

What is a Tier System?

A tier system could be viewed as levels of Investment. Look at it in real world application as your level as a shareholder in the GOmetalaunch company, the higher your number of shares, the higher your benefits and rewards (Remuneration/Dividends) at the end of every Launch cycle.

GOmetaLaunch will be operating a four Tier Staking System.



1. Spectators: Must have 200,000 $URGO Tokens to be able to participate, and Tokens must be Staked 3 hours before Allocation Round.

2. Stars: Must have 500,000 $URGO Tokens to be able to participate, and Tokens must be staked 3 hours before Allocation Round.

3. Directors: Must have 1,000,000 $URGO Tokens to be able to participate, and Tokens must be staked 3 hours before Allocation Round.

4. Producers: Must have 2,000,000 $URGO Tokens to be able to participate, and Tokens must be staked 3 hours before Allocation Round.



Pool Weight



There will be guaranteed allocation and the pool weight for each tier is as follows



1. Spectator: 5%

2. Stars: 15%

3. Directors: 30%

4. Producers: 50%

About GOmetalaunch

GOmetalaunch is the first Cross Chain Metaverse IDO Launchpad being built on the Cardano Blockchain. GOMetalaunch will act as the gateway to the metaverse, offering GO Community members and Token Holders the opportunity to become the earliest and pioneer adopters of the Metaverse through exclusive Metaverse Project launches that will form the building blocks of the future of the Metaverse.

How To Buy $URGO Tokens

Step 1: Purchase ADA from any cryptocurrency exchange company for example Coinbase or Binance and send them to your Cardano wallet like Yoroi, Daedalus, Adalite, Nami.

Step 2: Visit the $URGO Token Sale Page and send your ADA to the provided wallet Address.

Step 3: $URGO tokens will be airdropped to the wallet address used in participating in the Sales.

Note:

* Ensure to send ADA from only Cardano wallets like Yoroi, Daedalus, or Adalite not from an exchange wallet.

* $URGO Tokens will be air dropped to your wallet within 24hours of sending ADA, we solicit your patience.

* You must reach the Minimum ADA required for each sale round to be eligible to get $URGO Token

$URGO Token Seed Sale Details

Seed Sale Allocation: 200,000,000 $URGO Tokens

Seed Sale Price: 1 ADA = 526 $URGO Tokens

Sales Page: https://urgo.gometalaunch.io

Minimum Buy Amount: 200 ADA per purchase

Maximum Buy Amount: 20,000 ADA per Purchase

NOTE: Minimum amount is fixed, users MUST not send below that.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GOmetalaunch

Telegram Group: https://t.me/GOmetalaunch

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/GOmetalaunchNewsletters