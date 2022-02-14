CommAgility to Showcase 5G, Open RAN and LTE Technology at MWC Barcelona 2022

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group company (NYSE American: WTT), announced that its CommAgility brand will showcase its latest innovative products for 5G, Open RAN (O-Ran) and LTE applications at MWC Barcelona 2022, in Hall 7, Booth 7B20.



CommAgility will be displaying its hardware, software, and integrated, pre-tested reference designs, including its latest Distributed Unit (DU) solution for O-RAN. The company’s solutions are targeted at specialized, high-performance 5G and LTE global applications, including private networks, and satellite and air-to-ground communications.

Highlights of CommAgility’s MWC Barcelona 2022 attendance include:

5G small cell SC-RF2-5Gn78 reference board with integrated software running on NXP’s Layerscape ® Access ® System on Chip (SoC).

Access System on Chip (SoC). 5G O-RAN DU PCI-e board from CommAgility partner GeneVisio.

5G small cell PHY and Stack software for NXP’s Layerscape ® wireless SoCs.

wireless SoCs. LTE UE and eNodeB reference boards, and CA-K2L-RF2 and VPX-D16A4 baseband processing and RF modules.

CommAgility’s portfolio of LTE PHY and Stack software for both eNodeB and UE, including pre-ported and validated versions on CommAgility hardware.





Edward Young, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at CommAgility, said: “CommAgility has developed cutting-edge hardware, software and integrated systems for 5G and LTE applications, backed up by our expert customization and support services. We look forward to meeting some familiar faces and new contacts in Barcelona, as the industry returns to normal after the COVID pandemic.”

MWC takes place in Barcelona, Spain from February 28 to March 3, 2022. It is expected to attract over 1,500 exhibitors, and attendees from 150 countries.

- END -

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is wirelesstelecomgroup.com. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Investor Contact

Andrew M. Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger & Company

(216) 464-6400

andrew@smberger.com

Marketing Contact

Nick Daines

nick@lumenpr.com

Tel: +44 (0) 115 8412109

Mobile: +44 (0) 7958 534731

Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

25 Eastmans Road

Parsippany, NJ 07054

Tel: (973) 386-9696

Fax: (973) 386-9191

www.wtcom.com