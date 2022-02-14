Stonks Inu Launches a Hybrid-Utility Meme-Based Token

New York, NY, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Stonks Inu team is excited to announce the launching of its hybrid-utility meme-based token with a focus on providing sustainable revenue opportunity through innovative structure for the users.





The hybrid meme token incentivizes users to contribute to the token’s growth by leveraging its unique features to their benefit. The goal is to turn the token into “an industry leader and a first for many meme tokens and altcoins in utility delivery and team vision.”

Stonks Inu’s Features

Stonks Hour

Every day, the smart contract will allocate one hour for users to join the board by offering them a 0% Buy Tax and a doubled sell tax that gradually decreases with each corresponding hour while it gradually goes back to normal as a preventive measure against dumping.

Stonks NFT Collection

The team understands the importance of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to the cryptocurrency community and extends minting opportunities to users. Users holding a significant amount of NFTs have better chances of becoming a whitelist member as a way of offering long-term holders a unique opportunity to invest in the NFTs as early birds.

NFT holders can also reap other benefits such as double rewards while plans are underway to give them more benefits in the future.

Stablecoin Rewards

According to the team, “4% of every buy and sell contributes to the supply and is converted back into BUSD (BEP20) depending on bag size, trading volume, and circulating power.”

Small Circulating Supply

The Stonks Inu team intends to make 1 SINU = 1 USD and “a 420 million token supply with milestone burns to show how quickly we can reach that goal.”

Stonks Tools

SINU users are allowed to use a coin tracker that ties back to Stonks Inu’s primary utility at launch. Thanks to the innovative tracker, users can view live trades, crypto tokens, and charts with plans to include swapping in the future. They can also see the top 10 token losses and gains within 24 hours to enable them to make informed investment decisions.

Staking Pool

Users will also have access to a staking pool where they can increase their holdings by compounding interest from SINU tokens.

Social Media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/StonksInu