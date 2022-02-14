Homepoint Enters Into Servicing Relationship with ServiceMac

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Point Financial Corporation (“Homepoint”), a subsidiary of Home Point Capital Inc., one of the nation’s leading mortgage originators and servicers, today announced an agreement with ServiceMac, LLC (“ServiceMac”), an emerging mortgage servicer and a member of the First American family of companies, to handle Homepoint’s servicing operations.



With this arrangement, Homepoint’s servicing associates will have the opportunity to join the ServiceMac team and provide Homepoint’s customers and broker partners with the same high-quality service they are accustomed to from the same highly skilled team that serves them today. This continuity is especially important as customers exit agency-supported forbearance programs. Additionally, customers will continue to see the Homepoint brand on all communications, supporting a seamless transition.

“Identifying a provider who would care for and provide continuity to both our customers and our servicing associates was a key driver in our selection process,” said Willie Newman, President and CEO of Homepoint. “Homepoint and ServiceMac are philosophically aligned around a people-centric approach, and we’re excited to work with them to elevate the customer experience and support the scale of the combined operation.”

Outsourcing servicing will enable Homepoint to redeploy resources to support growth in Homepoint’s originations channels, including expanding product offerings and enhancing the broker partner experience. In addition, ServiceMac will continue to enable support of Homepoint's broker-driven customer retention efforts, keeping them connected through its Customer For Life program.

“This move is a win-win for our broker partners. It allows Homepoint to continue offering the same outstanding servicing experience, while freeing up resources to accelerate enhancements to our wholesale platform,” said Phil Shoemaker, President of Originations at Homepoint. “By shifting more of our focus to wholesale, we can better support the growth of our partners and the overall wholesale channel as we transition into a purchase market.”

ServiceMac is expected to begin servicing loans on behalf of Homepoint in the second quarter of 2022.

About Homepoint

Homepoint, a subsidiary of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT), is one of the nation’s leading mortgage originator and servicers, putting people front and center of the homebuying and homeownership experience. The company supports successful homeownership as a crucial element of broader financial security and well-being through delivering long-term value beyond the loan. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Homepoint works with a nationwide network of more than 8,500 mortgage broker and correspondent partners with deep knowledge and expertise about the communities and customers they serve. Today, Homepoint is the nation’s third-largest wholesale mortgage lender and the 7th-largest non-bank mortgage lender.

Home Point Financial Corporation d/b/a Homepoint. NMLS No. 7706 (For licensing information, go to: nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Home Point Financial Corporation does not conduct business under the name, "Homepoint" in KY, LA, MD, NY, or WY. In these states, the company conducts business under the full legal name, Home Point Financial Corporation. 2211 Old Earhart Road, Suite 250, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. Toll-Free Tel: 888-616-6866.

About ServiceMac, LLC

ServiceMac, LLC, a member of the First American family of companies, is focused on providing superior technology, products and services for the mortgage industry backed by highly customized service and support. The innovative mortgage subservicing company offers lenders, investors and other mortgage servicers customized solutions that span the mortgage continuum and enhance security, customer satisfaction and profitability. More information can be found at www.servicemacusa.com. ServiceMac, LLC; NMLS ID 1687766; Visit NMLS Consumer Access.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

