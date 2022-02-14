The Worldwide Magnetic Angle Sensor Industry is Expected to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Magnetic Angle Sensor Market, By Type, By Range, By Application, By End User, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global magnetic angle sensor market held a market value of USD 798.9 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 1,242.2 million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The market volume in 2020 was estimated to be 607.76 million units.



Magnetic angle sensors are being used extensively in several verticals, such as transportation, aerospace, healthcare, consumer electronics, among others. These sensors aid in proximity detection, position sensing, flow rate sensing, and speed sensing, among others. The high rise of such application is bolstering the growth rate of the market.



Moreover, the automation and robotics industry are growing at a tremendous rate in the recent years. The inclination of stakeholders, including end users, towards sustainable and energy-efficient measures is indirectly driving the demand for the magnetic angle sensors. For instance, In February 2021, Good fellow, expanded their Green Production initiative, which promotes the use of environmentally safe products and processes that conserve energy and natural resources.



On the other hand, the high availability of substitutes curbs the market growth to a certain extent. In addition to that, the limited product offerings of players are also hindering the growth of the magnetic angle sensor market.



Growth Influencers:

Growing Demand for Magnetic Angle Sensors in Various End-Use Applications



Magnetic angle sensors are highly standardized and specialized for use in industrial, automotive, and consumer electronics field. These sensors can substitute mechanical switches, knobs, and buttons in smart homes as well as consumer electronic devices, including washing machines, refrigerators, and toys. Such sensors can enhance the functioning of electronic equipment, making it less susceptible to failure by friction and wear and tear, which is why it is more durable and reliable in comparison to mechanical products with analogous functions. Moreover, the space and weight advantages of these sensors saves material and transportation costs from the factory to consumers, making it more preferred among appliance manufactures.



Growing Demand from Automation and Robotics Industry



The magnetic angle sensors, especially, position sensor ICs, are a perfect solution to offer precision angle measurements in the robot joints. These sensors play a prominent role in facilitating the next generation of autonomous robots to possess fine joint motor control and similar human-like limb movement. The factor that increases the preference rate of magnetic angle sensor, in comparison to the conventional rotational measurement techniques, is the fact that it is low power and low-cost alternative. It also offers a high-speed refresh rate, that is sought by many end users. Thus, the increasing demand from automation and robotics industry pushes the market growth of the magnetic angle sensors market.



Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global magnetic angle sensor market include Allegro MicroSystems, Alps Alpine, AMS AG, Crocus Technology, Mouser Electronics, Honeywell International, Infineon Technologies AG, Littelfuse Inc., MultiDimension Technology (MDT), Melexis, NVE Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensitec GmbH, TDK Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Sensor Solutions, among others.



Major 6 players in the market hold approximately 50% of the market share. These market players are investing in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in November 2019, Allegro MicroSystems launched ATS17051. It a gear tooth sensor ICs which is designed to offer incremental position for electric vehicle traction motors which operate up to 30 thousand RPM.



The global magnetic angle sensor market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Magnetic angle sensor market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of magnetic angle sensors

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in magnetic angle sensors, cost analysis of magnetic angle sensor, unit cost analysis of magnetic angle sensor

The global magnetic angle sensor market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global magnetic angle sensor market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global magnetic angle sensor market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global magnetic angle sensor market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global magnetic angle sensor market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global magnetic angle sensor market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global magnetic angle sensor market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global magnetic angle sensor market?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Framework

1.1. Objective

1.2. Product Overview

1.2.1. Market Segmentation

1.2.2. Market & Segment Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. List of Primary & Secondary Sources

1.3.2. Market Size Estimation

1.3.2.1. Assumption for the Study

1.3.2.2. Data Triangulation



Chapter 2. Executive Summary: Global Magnetic Angle Sensor Market



Chapter 3. Global Magnetic Angle Sensor Market Overview

3.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.1.1. Raw Material Provider

3.1.2. Manufacturer

3.1.3. Distributor

3.1.4. End Users

3.2. Industry Outlook

3.3. PESTLE Analysis

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5. Degree of Competition

3.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

3.5.1. Key Trends

3.5.2. Growth Drivers

3.5.3. Restraints/ Challenges

3.6. Market Growth and Outlook

3.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017-2027

3.6.2. Market Volume Estimates and Forecast (Mn Units), 2017-2027

3.6.3. Pricing Analysis

3.7. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

3.7.1. Growth Trend Shift Analysis

3.7.2. Industry Best Practices



Chapter 4. Competition Dashboard

4.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020

4.3. Competitor Mapping



Chapter 5. Magnetic Angle Sensor Market Analysis- By Type

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

5.2.1. Hall Effect Sensors

5.2.2. Magnetoresistive Sensors

5.2.2.1. Anisotropic Magnetoresistive Sensors (AMR)

5.2.2.2. Giant Magnetoresistive Sensors (GMR)

5.2.2.3. Tunnel Magnetoresistive Sensors (TMR)

5.2.3. Others



Chapter 6. Magnetic Angle Sensor Market Analysis, By Range

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

6.2.1. < 1 microgauss

6.2.2. 1 microgauss-10 gauss

6.2.3. >10 gauss



Chapter 7. Magnetic Angle Sensor Market Analysis, By Application

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

7.2.1. Speed Sensing

7.2.2. Proximity Detection/NDT

7.2.3. Position Sensing

7.2.4. Navigation and Electronic compass

7.2.5. Flow rate Sensing

7.2.6. Others



Chapter 8. Magnetic Angle Sensor Market Analysis, By End User

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

8.2.1. Transportation

8.2.2. Consumer Electronics

8.2.3. Healthcare

8.2.4. Aerospace & Defense

8.2.5. Industrial

8.2.6. BFSI

8.2.7. Others



Chapter 9. Magnetic Angle Sensor Market Analysis, By Region

9.1. Key Insights

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

9.2.1. North America

9.2.1.1. The U.S.

9.2.1.2. Canada

9.2.1.3. Mexico

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.2.1. Western Europe

9.2.2.1.1. The UK

9.2.2.1.2. Germany

9.2.2.1.3. France

9.2.2.1.4. Italy

9.2.2.1.5. Spain

9.2.2.1.6. Rest of Western Europe

9.2.2.2. Eastern Europe

9.2.2.2.1. Poland

9.2.2.2.2. Russia

9.2.2.2.3. Rest of Eastern Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.3.1. China

9.2.3.2. India

9.2.3.3. Japan

9.2.3.4. Australia & New Zealand

9.2.3.5. ASEAN

9.2.3.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Middle East & Africa

9.2.4.1. UAE

9.2.4.2. Saudi Arabia

9.2.4.3. South Africa

9.2.4.4. Rest of MEA

9.2.5. South America

9.2.5.1. Argentina

9.2.5.2. Brazil

9.2.5.3. Rest of South America



Chapter 10. North America Magnetic Angle Sensor Market Analysis

10.1. Key Insights

10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By Range

10.2.3. By Application

10.2.4. By End User

10.2.5. By Country



Chapter 11. Europe Magnetic Angle Sensor Market Analysis

11.1. Key Insights

11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

11.2.1. By Type

11.2.2. By Range

11.2.3. By Application

11.2.4. By End User

11.2.5. By Country



Chapter 12. Asia Pacific Magnetic Angle Sensor Market Analysis

12.1. Key Insights

12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

12.2.1. By Type

12.2.2. By Range

12.2.3. By Application

12.2.4. By End User

12.2.5. By Country



Chapter 13. Middle East & Africa Magnetic Angle Sensor Market Analysis

13.1. Key Insights

13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

13.2.1. By Type

13.2.2. By Range

13.2.3. By Application

13.2.4. By End User

13.2.5. By Country



Chapter 14. South America Magnetic Angle Sensor Market Analysis

14.1. Key Insights

14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

14.2.1. By Type

14.2.2. By Range

14.2.3. By Application

14.2.4. By End User

14.2.5. By Country



Chapter 15. Company Profile

15.1. Allegro MicroSystems

15.2. Alps Alpine

15.3. AMS AG

15.4. Crocus Technology

15.5. Mouser Electronics

15.6. Honeywell International

15.7. Infineon Technologies AG

15.8. Littelfuse Inc.

15.9. MultiDimension Technology(MDT)

15.10. Melexis

15.11. NVE Corporation

15.12. Renesas Electronics Corporation

15.13. Robert Bosch GmbH

15.14. Sensitec GmbH

15.15. TDK Corporation

15.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated

15.17. Sensor Solutions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sk9uzg

Attachment