Stereotaxis to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 3, 2022

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that it will release financial results for its 2021 fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, March 3, 2022 before the open of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. EST that day to discuss the Company’s results and corporate developments.



What: Stereotaxis fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results conference call When: Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EST (7:00 a.m. PST) Dial In Number: To access the live call, dial 866-409-1555 (US and Canada) or 313-209-4906 (International) and give the participant pass code 7498243. Webcast: To access the live and replay webcast, please visit the investor relations section of Stereotaxis’ website at http://ir.stereotaxis.com/ Call Replay: A phone replay of the call will be available for one month beginning approximately two hours following the end of the call. To request access for a replay of the conference call, please click here.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com

