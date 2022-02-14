Quit Genius, the #1 Digital Clinic for Addiction, Names Hinge Health Co-Founder Gabriel Mecklenburg to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quit Genius , the world’s first digital clinic for treating multiple substance addictions, announced today that it has named Gabriel Mecklenburg, co-founder and executive chairman of Hinge Health , to its Board of Directors.



Mecklenburg co-founded Hinge Health in 2015, and has since raised $1B and grown the company to 1,000+ employees around the world - making it the #1 Digital Musculoskeletal (MSK) Clinic for health plans and employers.

“In scaling Hinge Health, Gabriel faced many of the same challenges and opportunities that Quit Genius is now experiencing,” said Yusuf Sherwani, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Quit Genius. “His experience and advice are already proving invaluable as we navigate partnering with employers and health plans and growing the Quit Genius program and presence in the U.S. We’re pleased to have him on board.”

“I’ve been watching Quit Genius since its early days,” said Mecklenburg. “I knew based on their passion and transformative product that the company would do great things, and I’m honored to now be working alongside them, helping to support that journey. There are certainly parallels between MSK and addiction treatment, and much we can learn from each other.”

Originally from Germany, Mecklenburg graduated top of his class at Cambridge and conducted several years of research in bioengineering at Imperial College London. Prior to founding Hinge Health, he co-founded Marblar, a product development company focused on the healthcare space. Mecklenburg also served as Chief Operating Officer for the Oxbridge Biotech Roundtable, a global organization that bridges the gap between academia and industry in the life sciences, with a mission to move ideas forward.

Quit Genius delivers the industry’s most complete virtual clinical care model for addiction. The program combines virtual behavioral therapy with approved medication and connected devices to help people overcome addiction from the comfort and privacy of their own home. To date, Quit Genius has helped more than 750,000 people improve their lives and conquer their addictions. The average success rate for people in the Quit Genius tobacco program is 52 percent, far higher than traditional methods. Members enrolled in the Quit Genius alcohol program have a 62 percent reduction in alcohol use frequency within the first 30 days of care.

Already recognized as the #1 digital clinic for substance addictions, Quit Genius grew revenue by 10x in 2021, and now partners with more than 100 employer and health plan clients, covering 2.5M lives. Its headcount grew by 4x in the past year. Quit Genius is the only such solution with 8 peer-reviewed studies and a randomized controlled trial demonstrating best-in-class outcomes.

