Jeff Cook Real Estate Is Presenting Stingrays Star Wars Night 2022

Charleston, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year, Jeff Cook Real Estate hosts one of the South Carolina Stingrays' regular-season hockey games and gives out complimentary tickets to their past clients. This year, on February 26th, 2022, Jeff Cook Real Estate will be presenting the Annual Star Wars Night with over 900 past clients in attendance.

This year, Jeff Cook Cares will be announcing a generous $5,000 donation at the game. The donation will be evenly split between two local Charleston organizations; The Lonon Foundation and Be A Mentor. Jeff Cook Cares is an initiative of Jeff Cook Real Estate that uses funds donated from the commission of every real estate transaction to give back to the local community.

The Lonon Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help bring together children affected by their parent or caregiver’s cancer diagnosis find comfort, heal and grow from their shared experiences. The Lonon Foundation is based in Charleston, South Carolina.

https://www.thelononfoundation.org/

Be A Mentor is a nonprofit organization in Charleston, South Carolina committed to enabling youth to develop positive relationships with caring adults who empower them to reach their full potential through mentorship. Be A Mentor strives to reach children growing up in low-income neighborhoods who are in need of support from their mentors.

https://www.beamentornow.org/

If you are interested in buying or selling visit https://www.jeffcookrealestate.com

Attachment