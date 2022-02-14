Crypto Startup Scrooge Gold Lands Salesforce Senior Tech Leader Brady Lewis As President

Pendleton, IN, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Scrooge Gold, a blockchain startup and creator of the Scrooge cryptocurrency, today announced that Brady Lewis has been named as the new President of the company, effective immediately.

Lewis joins the Scrooge team following a seven-year stint at tech behemoth Salesforce, the company that invented SaaS and owns heavy hitters like Slack, Tableau, and Heroku. Lewis served as a senior leader in the highly-technical Services Architecture group, where he managed a team of platform and technical architects. Lewis also earned the title of Principal Technical Architect for his extensive experience in developing and implementing large-scale data and marketing architecture for some of the largest retail companies in the world.

“I could not be more excited to welcome Brady to the team. His technical skill and marketing knowledge is off the charts. Bringing him on board blows the gates wide open as to what we can accomplish and the speed that we can deliver.” - James Peters, CEO of Scrooge Gold

“There are very few people that could have convinced me to leave Salesforce. James happens to be one of them. I have known James for over 30 years and I have complete faith in his vision for this company. Joining forces with James and the amazing Scrooge Army, I am ready to help Scrooge run with the big boys.” - Brady Lewis, incoming President of Scrooge Gold

As a leader in the Services Architecture group, Lewis successfully implemented several organization-wide initiatives including a custom Slack solution that drastically improved employee timecard compliance, a consultant training program to level up associate specialists, and drafting the Salesforce Marketing Cloud candidate interview questions. Lewis also consulted several global companies on improving digital architecture, talent and resource management, change management, and marketing strategy.

Lewis holds a Bachelors of Science degree in Informatics with a minor in Computer Science from Indiana University. Lewis also holds an Associates of Science degree in Computer Information Systems. Lewis is currently in the process of earning a Masters of Business Administration degree and is 4X Salesforce certified.

About Scrooge Gold

Scrooge Gold is a blockchain technology company that is currently building a revolutionary crypto-funded online casino where the house never wins. Scrooge Gold launched SCROOGE, the company’s first cryptocurrency, on the Binance Smart Chain in Q4 of 2021.



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scroogegold



Twitter: https://twitter.com/scrooge_coin



Website: https://www.scroogegold.com/



Telegram: https://t.me/scroogecoingold