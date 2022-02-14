Online Grocer Farmstead Now Delivering In Chicago; High-quality Groceries, Delivered for Free, at Better Prices Than Local Supermarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmstead , the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets, announced today that its service is now live in the city of Chicago and nearby suburbs (see map here ), with delivery in as little as one hour. Customers can sign up for the service at farmsteadapp.com .



Farmstead offers a great mix of fresh produce, national brands such as Kraft, and local Chicago brands such as Oberweis Dairy, Intelligentsia Coffee, Gino’s East Pizza, Vienna Beef and Hometown Bagel Chips. The company’s new 30,000 sf warehouse is located in Franklin Park.

Farmstead announced the opening of its waitlist Jan 14 and the list filled within days.

“Farmstead is different from any other grocery delivery option in Chicago,” said Pradeep Elankumaran, co-founder and CEO at Farmstead. “With Farmstead, customers get the best quality, local produce; great local Chicago brands and national brand staples all in one place, with no markups or fees. And we can deliver quickly in a broad radius, not just downtown. We’re excited to show Chicago that there’s a better way to get groceries online.”

Chicago is Farmstead’s fifth market - the company’s service originated in the San Francisco Bay area, and it also serves Miami, Fla. and Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham, NC. Farmstead quickly becomes a local favorite in each market for its great mix of local and national brands, no-fee delivery, convenience and fair prices. Customers can choose a same-day delivery slot (a 2 to 4-hr guaranteed delivery window) for one-off, every day ordering, or sign up for a free once-a-week delivery. All Farmstead deliveries are batched together with other orders in the same neighborhood, to reduce carbon emissions.

More than 70 percent of Farmstead customers eventually sign up for weekly deliveries, earning additional discounts on fresh staple products they purchase regularly, while getting guaranteed delivery windows each week. They can adjust or cancel weekly orders as needed.

Farmstead stands out from other offerings by leveraging proprietary AI technology and a dark store model—delivery-centric warehouses that generally serve a 50-mile radius—to maximize efficiency and reduce costs. As a result, Farmstead offers prices comparable to or lower than most supermarkets, but with free delivery to doorstep. The company is growing quickly, with plans to expand nationwide to a primarily suburban, mid-market audience.

Farmstead is eager to add local Chicago brands to its inventory - those interested can apply here .

About Farmstead

Farmstead is the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets. Using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Farmstead has reinvented the grocery buying experience and rewired how food moves across the country, to significantly reduce food waste and fulfill its mission of making high quality, locally sourced food accessible to everyone. Farmstead offers this same technology stack, Grocery OS, to grocers wishing to improve operations and compete more effectively against dominant e-commerce players. Visit farmsteadapp.com or follow @ farmsteadapp .

