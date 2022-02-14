BTCS to Present at Aegis Virtual Conference on February 23, 2022

Silver Spring, MD, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, today announced it will present a company overview at the Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference to be held on February 23rd at 4:00 PM Eastern.



Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS, will provide an overview of the Company’s revenue-generating blockchain infrastructure operations and growth strategy. “I look forward to sharing our exciting story with the Aegis conference attendees,” commented Allen. “We are at an exciting moment in the evolution of our business and extremely well positioned to build on the momentum of 2021 as we continue to capitalize on the wealth of opportunities in blockchain technologies.”

To register for the conference, visit: http://www.aegiscapcorp.com/2022-aegis-virtual-conference/

About BTCS:

Nasdaq-listed BTCS is an early mover in the blockchain and digital asset ecosystem, and the first "Pure Play" U.S. publicly traded company focused on blockchain infrastructure and technology. Through its blockchain infrastructure operations, the Company secures Proof-of-Stake blockchains by actively processing and validating blockchain transactions and is rewarded with native digital tokens. The Company is developing a proprietary Staking-as-a-Service platform to allow users to stake and delegate supported cryptocurrencies through a non-custodial platform. The Company is also developing a proprietary digital asset data analytics dashboard that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio from across multiple exchanges and wallets in a single place, with plans to add staking as a service functionality in the future. The Company employs a digital asset treasury strategy with a primary focus on disruptive non-security protocol layer assets. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws including statements regarding being extremely well positioned to build on the momentum of 2021 as we continue to capitalize on the wealth of opportunities in blockchain technologies. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the rewards and costs associated with staking or validating transactions on blockchains, continued drop in crypto prices, significant decrease in value of our digital assets and rewards while locked up, loss or theft of the private withdrawal keys resulting in the complete loss of digital assets and reward, as well as risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

