Artec 3D launches the 2022 Artec Leo with twice the power and even greater precision

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artec 3D, a world-renowned developer and manufacturer of professional 3D hardware and software, today announces the 2022 Artec Leo, a completely wireless 3D handheld scanner with an inbuilt touchscreen. With the new modification of Leo, customers can expect guaranteed accuracy, more power, improved vibrant color capture, and a multi-language interface.



“The Artec Leo was the industry’s first AI-powered wireless 3D scanner, making it truly revolutionary,” said Artyom Yukhin, President and CEO of Artec 3D. “We’ve taken that a step further to ensure anyone using the 2022 Artec Leo feels confident that they’re getting top-tier, professional results with guaranteed accuracy and sharper data. We’ve enhanced the scanner so that every user has a seamless experience to get the results they want quickly and easily and all in their local language.”

Pushing the power: upgraded processing and 2x smarter

The new NVIDIA Jetson TX2 processor in the 2022 Artec Leo runs at more than twice the power than its predecessor, while using less than 7.5 watts of power. Additionally, it’s equipped with upgraded multi-core processing with the NVIDIA Denver 2, which adds two cores and even more horsepower to what’s now a Heterogeneous Multi-Processor Architecture, with 2GHz on each of six cores. The 2022 Leo also boasts a new 3D scanning experience with a fresh new user interface and a screen that’s easier to use.

And with upgrades to every crucial metric across the AI pipeline – GPU performance, energy efficiency, deep learning libraries, and memory bandwidth – Leo gets twice the intelligence from the TX2. “The TX2 allows us to implement more AI-powered algorithms and processes directly on board the scanner,” said Gleb Gusev, CTO of Artec 3D. “With this technology, users will experience even faster and more accurate results, and an even more intuitive automated workflow.”

Accuracy just got more accurate

The 2022 Leo comes with assured accuracy, so users consistently receive top-tier, professional metrology results. Accuracy is guaranteed with a new calibration certificate. To test the Leo’s accuracy, every scanner is calibrated with highly precise reference objects in different positions within the scanner’s working volume, using different parts of the scanner’s sensor and at different distances. This ensures every scanner provides unfaltering accuracy.

A calibration kit has also been introduced for the 2022 Leo. Users can now independently check the scanner’s accuracy and adjust its parameters. As operating conditions can vary quite widely, the kit will enable users to periodically test and fine-tune the device for their particular environment. The Leo Calibration Kit is available for pre-order and will become fully available in April 2022.

The new Auto Temperature Control feature now enables the scanner to regulate its operation and keep its components at optimum operating temperature. This ensures that the metrological device is not affected by internal or external temperature changes that otherwise could have subtle effects on readings and users can be confident that the scanner is operating at maximum accuracy.

Superior color capture

Building on the scanner’s advanced color-capture capabilities, the 2022 Leo features algorithms to automatically adjust the brightness level when scanning, providing true-to-life, evenly lit color 3D models without the need for manual correction. In addition, the new texture optimization algorithm has reduced the size of the texture by 2x, making it faster to process and load data for creating 3D color models.

Multilingual interface

Finally, to make 2022 Leo accessible to professionals around the globe, the scanner’s interface is now available in six different languages including English, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish.

To view a demo of the 2022 Artec Leo, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Af0Q4eretdg

About Artec 3D

Artec 3D is an international company, headquartered in Luxembourg, with offices in the United States (Santa Clara, California), China (Shanghai), and Russia (Moscow). Artec 3D develops and produces innovative 3D solutions and products. Artec has a team of professional experts in the collection and processing of 3D surfaces as well as biometric facial recognition. Artec 3D’s products and services can be used in many industries, such as in engineering, medicine, media and design, entertainment, fashion, historic preservation, security technology, and many more.

Press contact

Kellie Woods

PAN Communications for Artec 3D

Artec@pancomm.com