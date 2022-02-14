APT212's Olivia Gourley, Specializing in Manhattan's Ultra-Luxury Real Estate Segment, is Helping High-Net-Worth Clients Find Homes That Complement Their Lifestyles

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olivia Gourley, a Licensed Salesperson with APT212, currently has several real estate deals in the pipeline, along with an $80,000 per month luxury rental and working to close a $17M transaction, in the competitive New York market. Known for helping multimillion-dollar clients find high-value properties that reflect their refined tastes, she has scouted every listing on and off the market for buyers at a time when prices have peaked and hit record levels. Liaising with local brokers and using tech-enabled research to score the best deals, she is currently negotiating for the lowest prices on behalf of her elite clientele.

At APT212—a New York-based tech-infused real estate company—Olivia assists buyers and sellers with their real estate purchasing, selling, and renting needs. She guides her clients through all phases of the transaction, including the arduous condo and co-op application processes, while being available 24/7 for high-stakes deals, right from day one to the time of closing.

Commenting on her determination to succeed in the industry, she said, "I love real estate because I'm hardworking, persistent, and I think imaginatively — that's how I find clients the best deals possible. I think of every client's needs as if I were buying or selling my own home, and I put as much effort into it as if it were mine, every single time."

Over the years, Olivia has won multiple awards and accolades for her work in the industry. She was honored with the "2021 Top Sales Agent of the Year" title, awarded by APT212. With her intricate understanding of the market and knowledge of the premier neighborhoods of New York, she stands out from the other 70,000+ agents in the region. When the real estate market witnessed a slowdown due to the pandemic, she aggressively expanded her portfolio in Manhattan and filled the gap left by local agents who had relocated. She walks the extra mile for her clients to ensure that their homes align with their expectations and are second to none in the market.

Olivia began her journey by working in corporate housing, wherein she found upscale, short-term stays for domestic and international clients. This stint gave her valuable insights into the needs and expectations of high-end clients, which helped her make the transition to the dynamic Manhattan market. She has a Marketing degree from San Diego State University focusing on Integrated Marketing Communications. Olivia can be reached at 8143161207 or contacted via email at olivia@apt212.com.

About APT212: Based out of SoHo in New York, APT212 is a premier tech-driven real estate company that focuses on investment sales and brand new real estate developments in the city's upscale neighborhoods. To know more about APT212, visit apt212.com/.

