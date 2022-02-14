Vivacitas Oncology to Present at the 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivacitas Oncology, Inc., a privately-held biopharmaceutical company focused on tough-to-treat cancers, will present at the upcoming 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference, which will be held in New York City on February 14-17, 2022.

Hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) for over 20 years, the annual event is focused on emerging public and private companies, offering a meeting place for institutional investors, industry analysts, and senior biotech executives. The conference draws biotech companies looking to expand their network to take their assets to the next phase.

Mark Suseck, CEO and Director of Vivacitas will review Vivacitas' efforts in developing next-generation technology coupled with proprietary synthesis methods to serve patients with solid tumors and a particularly challenging prognosis. Vivacitas' lead development candidate (AR-67) is a novel lipophilic compound enabling enhanced blood stability to potentially improve efficacy and tolerability.

Location: The Marriott Marquis - New York City

Gotham Room - 7th Floor

Date: Tuesday, February 15th, 2022

Time: 10:45 AM - 11:00 AM (EST)

Speaker: Mark Suseck, CEO & Director of Vivacitas

About Vivacitas Oncology, Inc.

Vivacitas Oncology is a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tough-to-treat cancers. It originated with the vision of Dr. Joseph Rubinfeld (co-founder of Amgen) and Infusion 51a, LP to transform select chemotherapies beyond their initial potency, toxicity, stability, and/or pharmacokinetics challenges and unlock maximum treatment and tolerability potential. Through an enduring spirit, Vivacitas and its Executive Team continue to apply clarity, tenacity, and vision in their fight against aggressive cancers and the pursuit of new treatment options for patients and families worldwide.

For further information please visit www.vivaoncology.com or email elise@vivaoncology.com.

About BIO

BIO is the world's largest advocacy organization representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial, and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world's largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world.

