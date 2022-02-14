Blue360° Media is Now Home to Looseleaf Law's Entire Publication Catalog

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue360° Media is pleased to announce that it is adding the publications from Looseleaf Law Publications, Inc. to its portfolio of products serving law enforcement professionals. Founded over 50 years ago, Looseleaf Law publishes more than 150 resources for law enforcement and criminal justice professionals, including Magill's Manuals for Local NYS Courts, Connecticut Criminal and Motor Vehicle Laws, Effective Police Leadership, and penal and traffic laws serving police academies.

"We are very pleased to add these high-quality publications to our product offerings and are honored to have the opportunity to serve Looseleaf Law's customers," said Susan Hancock, CEO of Blue360° Media. Blue360° Media will retain the update procedures customers have become accustomed to, and over the coming months, in addition to the traditional print versions, will make Looseleaf Law Publications available via e-book and mobile applications on the Blue360° Media website.

Blue360° Media also announces that Looseleaf Law product champions, Mike and Mary Loughrey, will be joining Blue360° Media as Managing Editors of the Looseleaf Law product line. "By joining Blue360° Media, we are able to continue to serve the community we're so dedicated to, while also expanding technology services to our loyal customers", said Mike and Mary Loughrey.

About Looseleaf Law Publications, Inc.

Looseleaf Law Publications, Inc. has been a leading provider to the legal profession and criminal justice services for more than 50 years, with convenient looseleaf editions, as well as authoritative paperbacks and study aids that provide essential knowledge to law enforcement personnel, criminal justice practitioners, attorneys, and other legal professionals. In addition to its inventory of universally relevant titles, Looseleaf provides a regionally specific legal update service throughout several states.

About Blue360° Media

Blue360° Media is the largest U.S. provider of legal publications to the law enforcement community and has a nationwide collection of resources created by a dedicated team of experienced legal editors, attorneys, and former law enforcement officers. By providing legislative highlights, search and seizure guidance, and an e-book / mobile app with its code manuals, Blue360° Media helps law enforcement stay on top of changing laws, increase efficiency, and decrease organizational risks. To learn more, visit us at www.blue360media.com.

