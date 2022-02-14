MindSpark Learning® Invests in Educator Sustainability with Launch of Momentous ‘Engage New Teachers’ Initiative

Denver, CO, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MindSpark Learning® (MindSpark™), a nonprofit that delivers extraordinary and sustainable learning experiences for educators and professionals, announces the launch of ‘Engage New Teachers’ – designed to humanize teaching and build capacity in emerging teacher leaders. Engage will address the most acute barriers facing new teachers such as optimizing student engagement with equitable classroom management practices and bolstering collaborative support systems for educators. The initiative has a dual approach for not only retaining new teachers but also includes strategies for districts who need to cultivate a new teacher pipeline.

According to recent research gathered from the RAND American Teacher Panel (ATP), 39% of 'early career' teachers declared that they have considered leaving or retiring from their current position during the last year. Lynn Gangone, president and CEO of the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (AACTE) recently told CNN, "You take a novice teacher and put (them) into the classroom. How do you expect that individual, brand new out of a program, to be able to teach students who come from all different socioeconomic backgrounds, all different kinds of language backgrounds, all different kinds of family structures and today, with even more mental health issues as a result of the pandemic?"

“Teachers are the greatest contributors to ensuring higher quality education. Recruiting and retaining well-qualified teachers are the biggest challenges we are currently facing. Engage was developed to create a space for connection, collaboration, and belonging,” states MindSpark Learning CEO Kellie Lauth, “The MindSpark community activates teachers and ensures they are sustained by a vibrant ecosystem surrounding them.”

MindSpark introduced the inaugural cohort of Engage New Teachers with 60% of participants from rural communities and 40% identifying as people of color. Engage participants shared, “I think the best part was being encouraged to be authentic and honest and having a group of people willing to do that even when my administrator was present,” and “...Being given tangible tools to use on a regular basis instead of being given tips and tricks without it feeling doable.”

Engage is intended to augment traditional teacher induction programs to galvanize educator sustainability. The next cohort launches in the summer of 2022. Consider registering your new class of teachers for the 2022/2023 school year or early career teachers with up to eight years' experience. Please reach out to learn more and about district discounts.

Are you an existing or retired veteran teacher? MindSpark is currently seeking mentors for future Engage New Teacher cohorts. Please bring your wisdom and expertise as we elevate the next generation of educators.

