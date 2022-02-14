José Andrés ThinkFoodGroup Selects Landed for Hiring At Its Newest Venture in New York City, Featuring Four Unique Dining Destinations

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landed , which provides the first end-to-end recruitment engine for the restaurant and hospitality industries, announced today that ThinkFoodGroup , the company behind José Andrés’ award-winning group of restaurants, is now using Landed to help find qualified employees for its four new dining destinations at The Ritz-Carlton, Nomad, opening this spring.



ThinkFoodGroup is committed to finding great talent with a positive attitude and a willingness to learn. With this focus, finding great hires to grow and advance within the company in a challenging labor market is not an easy task. ThinkFoodGroup is investing in technology to accelerate and automate the hiring process, find great candidate matches, and free up their team’s time to focus on building out brand concepts and opening standout restaurants with unparalleled dining experiences.

“We need to hire a lot of talented people in a very short period of time as we are opening four diverse culinary and cocktail experiences within The Ritz-Carlton, Nomad this spring,” said Amy Kurth Anderson, Senior Director, People for ThinkFoodGroup. “Landed stood out to us because our GMs and chefs can now engage with thousands of candidates in an automated fashion and Landed will take care of the end-to-end hiring process. While Landed helps us find these great hires faster, our team can concentrate on building out our new restaurants. It’s been a real game changer for how we can expand our business quickly with the right people in place.”

How Landed Works

Hospitality workers download the Landed Jobs mobile app and are guided through setting up their Landed profile, which includes short videos plus details on their work experience, location, shift availability, and job goals. Landed’s AI-based intelligent matching technology matches candidates to best fit jobs and employers near them.

Hiring managers access the Landed Employer portal and input hiring goals and criteria across all locations. Landed then automates the end-to-end recruitment process with its intelligent matching and conversational AI technology: sourcing, vetting, engaging, setting up interviews with, and hiring top-notch candidates. This eliminates manual work for Hiring Managers, delivering dozens of hours of time savings each week while driving a 3.5X better hiring rate.

Landed founder and CEO Vivian Wang said, “ThinkFoodGroup is a great example of a business that is committed to finding great hires to stay long-term with the company. Landed will allow ThinkFoodGroup to build out their restaurants and brands quickly because we do the heavy lifting when it comes to finding and recruiting talent. This means ThinkFoodGroup can concentrate on developing their brand, building their new restaurants and creating unique dining experiences for their guests.”

About José Andrés | ThinkFoodGroup

Founded by Chef José Andrés and his partner Rob Wilder, ThinkFoodGroup is the creative team responsible for renowned dining concepts in Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, Miami, the Bahamas, Orlando, New York City, and Chicago. The nearly three dozen restaurants share a variety of culinary experiences that span from food trucks to world-class tasting menus, including the two Michelin starred minibar by José Andrés in Washington, D.C. Twice named one of Time’s “100 Most Influential People,” and awarded “Outstanding Chef” and “Humanitarian of the Year” by the James Beard Foundation as well as the inaugural “American Express Icon Award” by the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, José Andrés is an internationally recognized culinary innovator, New York Times bestselling author, educator, television personality, humanitarian, and chef and owner of ThinkFoodGroup. For more information, visit www.thinkfoodgroup.com .

About Landed

Landed provides the first end-to-end recruiting platform helping restaurants and hospitality employers hire top-notch candidates quickly. Landed makes General Managers happy and helps companies save time and money by automating candidate sourcing, engagement, and interview scheduling. Its intelligent matching and conversational AI technology connects candidates to employers based on each employer’s custom criteria, screening candidates based on 50+ data points – helping hire better candidates faster. Landed also offers financial products for blue collar workers to promote financial wellness. Hundreds of leading companies including Blaze Pizza, Chick-fil-A, and Panera trust Landed to help them fill their open roles ASAP. Learn more at gotlanded.com .

