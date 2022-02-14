GoTo Wins TrustRadius Awards for Four Products

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoTo announces that four of its collaboration and support products, GoTo Connect, GoTo Meeting, GoTo Webinar, and Rescue, have been recognized with 2022 awards from TrustRadius, a trusted B2B software review platform. GoTo, was recognized with a Most Loved award as well as Relationship Value and Feature Set awards in VoIP for GoTo Connect, Relationship and Value awards in Web and Video Conferencing for GoTo Meeting, a Most Loved award for GoTo Webinar, and Relationship and Feature Set awards in Remote Desktop for Rescue.



This is GoTo’s first award win since the company announced its rebrand from LogMeIn to GoTo earlier this month. The TrustRadius awards highlight how GoTo is providing customers with software products with outstanding ROI and feature sets that go above and beyond to support their users. To win these awards, TrustRadius analyzed reviews collected in 2021 and conducted extra vetting to ensure only the highest-quality products were recognized.

“We are proud to partner with our millions of users around the globe, making it easier than ever for small and midsize businesses to innovate and grow,” said Jamie Domenici, Chief Marketing Officer of GoTo. “This recognition from TrustRadius represents the value we place on supporting the IT needs of our customers so businesses can focus on what really matters.”

Among these customer reviews of GoTo Connect, GoTo Meeting, GoTo Webinar, and Rescue include:

“GoTo Connect is easily implemented even in situations where there is no on-site IT support. The onboarding team was excellent to work with to [ensure] the porting of our existing numbers happened on time and went smoothly. The system requires very little maintenance or training once implemented and the management portal makes changes easy to implement.” - Director of IT, Mendocino Forest Products





“We love using GoTo Meeting for our company as a way to communicate and meet with our clients. It is such a simple process to set up and easy to walk clients through no matter their level of technology use. We have tried many different programs and this is one of our favorites to use.” - Owner, SNA Today





“We love the overall ease and usability of GoTo Webinar, including calendar integration, easy copy and paste of links, chat, recording, using templates, scheduling and starting webinars, and the attempt to gain engagements of participants.” - Marketing and Business Administrator, Rabren General Contractors, Inc.





“[Rescue] is very reliable, easy to use and very effective. This tool allows us to connect to a remote workstation with minimal need for IT involvement so we can troubleshoot problems directly on our customer's workstations.” - Director of IT, Medicat, LLC



To learn more about GoTo’s collaboration and support solutions please visit, www.goto.com.

About GoTo:

GoTo’s flexible-work software – including GoTo Connect, GoTo Resolve, Rescue, Central, and more – is built for small and midsize business IT departments, but powerful enough for the enterprise. GoTo software is designed to support end-users' unified communications & collaboration (UCC) and IT management & support needs, and nearly 800K customers contribute to the more than 1 billion people joining meetings, classes, and webinars through GoTo’s UCC products, and half a billion connections on the company's remote access and support tools. By building its secure, easy-to-use software, GoTo is committed to ensuring the time at work is well spent so that time outside of work is better spent. With over 3,000 global employees and over $1 billion in annual revenue, the remote-centric company’s physical headquarters is in Boston, Massachusetts, with additional offices and thousands of home offices in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and beyond.

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique stories, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

Media Contact

Alyssa Kanter

press@goto.com

617-279-2443