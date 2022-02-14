LPL Financial Earns Perfect Score for 4th Consecutive Year in HRC Foundation’s Annual Corporate Equality Index

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that it has received a score of 100 percent in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. This is the fourth year in a row LPL has received a perfect score.



The CEI rates employers based on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility. LPL’s efforts in satisfying all benchmarks earned a perfect ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

“Receiving a perfect score on HRC’s Corporate Equality Index is a testament to our culture,” said Sallie Larsen, LPL managing director and chief human capital officer. “Diversity is critical to enhancing the culture of any company, and this is particularly true at LPL where Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is so intrinsic to our success. We’re committed to fostering an inclusive workplace where employees feel they belong and are empowered to bring their whole selves to work. And, as a result, more diverse teams are proven to encourage innovation, enrich perspectives and increase the overall business value we are able to provide our clients.”

LPL Financial’s Commitment to Equality

LPL provides employees with a host of DEI resources, and the firm’s Pride Alliance Employee Resource Group (ERG) serves as a visible, accessible resource for LGBTQ+-identified employees and their allies, providing LGBTQ+-focused networking, educational and social opportunities. In addition to encouraging employees to bring their authentic selves to work, LPL’s commitment to equality is supported by its involvement in local communities, as well as advocacy on a national level.

LPL’s Pride Alliance ERG led several initiatives over the last year, including partnering with the San Diego LGBT Community Center to package food donations for low-income seniors and members of the LGBTQ+ community; hosting a D&I fireside chat to expand employee awareness around the firm’s Advisor Inclusion Council; and partnerning with Talent Acquisition to host a job fair at Charlotte Pride to expand the recruitment of LGBTQ+ talent.

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere.”

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About LPL Financial:

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve,* supporting nearly 20,000 financial advisors, and approximately 800 institution-based investment programs and 500 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

*Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 Company as of June 2021. LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

About the Human Rights Campaign:

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/ SIPC. LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

LPL Financial and Human Rights Campaign are separate entities.

