Point Blank Enterprises Company Awarded Initial CH-53K Ballistic Armor System Production Contract

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Protective Group (TPG), a Point Blank Enterprises Company has received the first production contract for CH-53K ballistic armor systems. TPG has successfully finalized the engineering and qualification phase in support of the United States Marine Corps CH-53K helicopter platform.



TPG is providing a high-performance lightweight composite crew protection kit integrated into various locations of the airframe.

“TPG is proud to support this very important United States Marine Corps long term helicopter program that is beginning serial full rate production,” said Jack Greenberg, Director of Business Development. “TPG has core competencies in collaborative digital engineering, light-weight composite armor design and manufacturing which provides the customer with a seamlessly integrated armor system for complex airframes. We look forward to the continuation of our long-term partnership with the United States Marine Corps.”

