Digital Twin Consortium Announces Liaison with Project Haystack

BOSTON,MA, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® and Project Haystack have entered into a liaison agreement to create and develop digital twin enabling technologies. The goal is to accelerate the adoption and monetization of digital twins.

Both have agreed to the following:

Collaborating on standardization requirements

Realizing interoperability by harmonizing technology components and other elements

Understanding aspects of open source in relation to reference implementations

Align work in horizontal domains for adoption in vertical domains and use cases, proof of concepts and Value Innovation Platforms (V.I.P.) programs including:

Technology, Terminology and Taxonomy Security and Trustworthiness Conceptual, Informational, Structural and Behavioral Models Enabling Technologies, such as simulation and Al Technology Stack across the Digital Twin Lifecycle Case Study development from initial concept through implementation and operational analysis



“We recognize the importance of data interoperability across different systems and applications,” said Dan Isaacs, CTO, Digital Twin Consortium. “Digital Twin Consortium is excited about leveraging Project Haystack’s knowledge and experience in managing and analyzing data from smart devices and systems as we work to further the adoption of digital twins.”

“Digital transformation of the built environment is essential to meet society’s critical sustainability goals and data is core to that mission. Interoperability of data from all elements and phases of the construction and operations life cycle of facilities is a clear and present need,” said John Petze, Executive Director of Project Haystack. “Throughout its history, the Project Haystack organization has fostered collaboration and cooperation with industry organizations working to achieve these goals. We are excited to now have this alliance with the Digital Twin Consortium in place.

Digital Twin Consortium and Project Haystack will exchange information through regular consultations, seminars, and more.

About Project Haystack

Since its formation in March of 2011, the Project Haystack Organization, a 501(c) non-profit trade association, has been providing the industry with an open-source, collaborative environment to address the challenge of making data self-describing using semantic modeling, also known as data tagging. The work developed by the Project Haystack member companies and community streamlines the process of managing, presenting, and analyzing the vast amount of data produced by smart devices and equipment systems. The Haystack methodology can be used with any type of system and device data is not tied to any vendor or communication protocol. More information about the Project Haystack Organization and membership is available at: marketing.project-haystack.org. For Developers, please visit www.project-haystack.org.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances the use of digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.