Credo Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (“Credo”) (Nasdaq: CRDO) today announced it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2022.



The news release announcing the third quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results will be disseminated on March 9, 2022 after the market closes.

Interested parties may join the conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 via telephone by dialing 1-855-553-1968 in the U.S., or for international callers, by dialing 1-409-981-0977 and entering conference ID 6677429. A telephone replay will be available until March 16, 2022, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 in the U.S., or for international callers, 1-404-537-3406 with conference ID 6677429. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Credo’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.credosemi.com/.

A replay of the webcast will be available via the web at http://investors.credosemi.com/

About Credo

Credo is a leading provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing markets. Credo's solutions deliver the bandwidth, scalability, and end-to-end signal integrity for next-generation platforms requiring 25G, 50G, and 100G signal lane-rate connectivity for 100G, 200G, 400G, and 800G port-enabled networks.

For more information, please visit https://www.credosemi.com.

