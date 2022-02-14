Leading Hardware Design Company Ovyl is Proud to Announce it is Now a Nordic Design Partner

Nashville, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovyl is proud to announce that it is now an official Nordic Design Partner, having recently been invited to join the Nordic Semiconductor Design Partner Program.

Ovyl is a respected hardware design company based in Nashville, USA that strives to create innovative, high-tech devices of the highest quality plus related software applications. The company’s hardware design services and engineering solutions are seamlessly integrated, and the dedicated, specialist team are proud to have helped countless companies since Ovyl was founded in 2016.

Nordic Semiconductor has been offering tech design services and products since 1983. The company is very passionate about the future of ultra-low power wireless technology (such as Bluetooth Low Energy, low power cellular IoT, ANT+, Thread, Zigbee, low power Wi-Fi and RF proprietary wireless technology) and strives to shape this future for the better.

This new partnership will open up exciting new opportunities for both Ovyl and Nordic Semiconductor as the companies work to evolve and put positive change out into the world.

The Nordic Partner Program

Nordic Semiconductor created the Nordic Partner Program with the aim of creating closer bonds with design and solution partners that have experience of Nordic’s solutions, ultimately forming a mini ecosystem of shared knowledge, support and expertise. This in turn drives the development and adoption of wireless solutions and technologies as well as helping Nordic Semiconductor’s customers to rapidly and efficiently market their wireless products.

The Nordic Partner Program’s Design Partners (like Ovyl) and Solution Partners work hard to provide products, services, and solutions that work in harmony with Nordic’s short-range wireless and low-power cellular IoT connectivity solutions.

Nordic Design Partners may specialize in a number of areas such as hardware and RF design, embedded software development, advanced RF and antenna design, and security design and implementation.

Quality hardware design

Ovyl has a lot to bring to the table – a fact that Nordic has recognized by making the company a Nordic Design Partner. Ovyl helps businesses create excellent customer experiences that customers rave about by listening to client ideas and coming up with an innovative solution to meet their needs in a project. The Ovyl team also take great care to deliver exceptional quality results every single time to ensure their high standards never slip and their clients are always satisfied.

Ovyl is a specialist company full of hardware experts who utilize their knowledge to offer a wide array of services including:

product strategy

firmware development

electrical engineering

industrial design

mechanical engineering

software development

functional prototyping

sourcing and manufacturing

If your company is developing a product or trying to break into hardware, get in touch with the team today to see how they can help your business grow!

More information

Ovyl’s founders Evan Reese (industrial designer), Dave Seeman (mechanical engineer), and Mitch Meiss (electrical engineer) first met in Nashville and began working together in 2015. A year later, determined to bring more transparency and honesty to the industry, the trio quit their jobs and Ovyl was born.

To find out more about the company, you can visit the website at https://ovyl.io/. For inquiries, please call +161 5930 1206 or email dave@ovyl.io.

https://thenewsfront.com/leading-hardware-design-company-ovyl-is-proud-to-announce-it-is-now-a-nordic-design-partner/