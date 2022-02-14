VIP Tamarindo Provides Affordable, Private Accommodations in Luxurious Costa Rica

Tamarindo, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Costa Rica is attracting more tourism than ever before, with the demand for vacation rentals skyrocketing over the past two decades across the country. Many of those visitors are also choosing to stay for longer periods of time—making vacation apartment and condo rentals a much more comfortable and convenient option than crowded hotels.

VIP Tamarindo Rentals & Concierge can help plan any dream vacation—whether guests want to stay just a few days or a few weeks. VIP Tamarindo offers a wide selection of Costa Rica vacation rentals, including apartments and condominiums that can accommodate any budget and any location desire, whether it’s close to town or next to the luxurious Costa Rican beaches.

From North America to Europe and beyond, travelers are descending on this beautiful nation—making it a regular spot for a holiday, especially among younger generations. In fact, inbound visitors have grown by a staggering 172 percent since 2000. And it’s easy to see why people want to visit this beautiful country.

Costa Rica was even rated as the happiest and most sustainable country in the world by the Happy Planet Index (HPI)—but that doesn’t surprise those who have traveled to this beautiful country in the past. With beautiful scenery that includes both luscious jungle vegetation and vast coastlines—Costa Rica can take someone’s breath away in an instant!

“Although other international destinations have seen their numbers decline during COVID-19, Tamarindo and its ten months of fair weather, is often completely sold-out months in advance,” said VIP Tamarindo founder Richard Lacey. “From a COVID-19 safety perspective, the nation has a small population, and much of the things to do and places to eat are in a fresh air environment.”

When it comes to traveling internationally, safety, security, and comfort are key—so why not find a vacation rental that makes it feel more like home?

“The COVID-19 pandemic has seen a drastic shift in demand away from typical hotels and resorts to more intimate and controlled vacation rentals,” said Lacey. “They are seen as less risky, and with more amenities, a means to stretch a holiday budget further.”

VIP Tamarindo is a locally owned vacation rental platform providing exquisite accommodations for any traveler. Fly into one of the two modern and newly redesigned international airports, located in Liberia and San Jose, close to either the major city center or the luscious beaches, and let the relaxation and fun begin, knowing you have a comfortable vacation rental home waiting for your return. Venture out and enjoy a day of ziplining alongside wildlife throughout the incredible jungles or relax along the beautiful Costa Rican beaches—there really is something for everyone, and the experts at VIP Tamarindo can help make it all happen!

Aside from safety, VIP Tamarindo apartment and condo rentals provide exceptional convenience, with full kitchens providing more flexibility, especially during long stays. With VIP Tamarindo, families of all sizes can find spacious apartments that also include access to outdoor grilling areas, community swimming pools, and fitness facilities.

For guests looking for a little more relaxation, discover one of VIP Tamarindo’s incredible oceanfront condominiums, with direct access to some of Costa Rica’s most exquisite private beaches. Seeking a little more luxury and privacy, explore VIP Tamarindo’s wide selection of private homes. From Spanish revival beachfront villas to stunning, modern homes tucked in the hills, VIP Tamarindo offers an incredible selection of private rental homes, placing guests in the heart of the city nightlife or peaceful beaches. No matter what guests need, the travel experts at VIP Tamarindo can help guide anyone through their search for the perfect vacation rental.

