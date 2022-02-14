Way of Will Announces Introduction of 50+ Product SKUs on Walmart Marketplace Through Third-Party Agency, SellCord

Toronto, ON., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Way of Will Inc. (CSE:WAY) (“Way of Will” or the “Company”), an alternative wellness company specializing in plant-based goods, announces they will be working with third-party agency, SellCord, to introduce over 50 product SKUs across multiple categories on Walmart Marketplace.

Walmart Marketplace is an ecommerce platform that enables third-party merchants to sell their products on Walmart.com, which is separate from Walmart's own inventory of goods. The Walmart Marketplace online platform is growing at a rapid pace, with 2021 fiscal ecommerce sales growing by 79%, ranked second only to the leading online retailer, Amazon, in terms of ecommerce market share.1 In addition to selling on the retail giant’s Walmart Marketplace platform, Way of Will is pleased to announce it has been approved for Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS), which is granted to only a small selection of sellers on their marketplace platform. The program is similar to and in direct competition with Amazon’s Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) services.

SellCord is an approved agency partner of Walmart.com. SellCord has a successful track record of assisting brands in becoming best sellers in a wide range of categories and with high year-over-year growth. “Walmart.com is a fast-growing marketplace and it’s the only real competitor to Amazon," commented Michael Lebhar, CEO of SellCord. "As an online retailer, they have already surpassed other industry giants such as Target, eBay, and Costco. We believe that there’s great room for growth, and that brands who establish themselves early on will have a significant competitive advantage as the Walmart Marketplace platform continues to expand. We have a deep understanding of Walmart’s best practices, and how to leverage them for optimal growth.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with SellCord to launch over 50 product SKUs on Walmart.com,” said Willie Tsang, CEO and founder of Way of Will. “SellCord not only possesses expert and exclusive knowledge about the platform, but their partnership with Walmart.com gives them special access to new Walmart programs and offers that we otherwise wouldn’t have. We can leverage this advantage for much faster growth. We're excited to see how these exclusive partnership advantages that Mr. Lebhar and his team will bring can propel our brand to the forefront and enable us to become a leading seller on Walmart Marketplace.”

SellCord is projecting a higher sales growth percentage for the Company month-over-month in the initial few quarters, followed by a consistent 15-20% sales growth month-over-month as Way of Will continues to grow along with the platform and introduce additional new products and bundles.

Sources:

1. https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesagencycouncil/2022/01/03/the-benefits-of-selling-on-walmart-marketplace-and-how-to-get-started/

About Way of Will Inc.

Way of Will is a Canadian CPG manufacturer and retailer offering a full range of natural, plant-based wellness products. Way of Will currently offers a total of 191 SKUs of natural skin care and wellness products through its main brand and sub-brands, Nude & Crude and Gū Society. To learn more, please visit: www.wayofwill.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Way of Will Inc.

Willie Tsang

CEO and Director

For further information please contact:

Willie Tsang at business@wayofwill.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that the Company anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company’s business and business plans; the Company’s strategy and current focus on developing brands and new products, including in respect of anticipated growth. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.