Regarding resignation of the member of the Audit Committee

We hereby inform that Laura Garbenčiūtė-Bakienė, a member of the Audit Committee of AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – the Company), on 11 February 2022 submitted a notice of resignation from the Audit Committee of the Company as of 25 February 2022 (this day is the last day of the mandate).

The Audit Committee of the Company currently consists of 3 independent members. After the resignation of Laura Garbenčiūtė-Bakienė, the Supervisory Board of the Company will conduct the selection of a new member of the Audit Committee.