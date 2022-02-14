Stereotaxis to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that David Fischel, chairman and CEO, will present at three investor conferences in the first quarter 2022.



BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference

Mr. Fischel will present an overview of Stereotaxis business on Tuesday, February 15th, 2022, at 10:30 am EST and will be available that day for one-on-one meetings.

Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference

Mr. Fischel will present an overview of Stereotaxis business on Friday, February 25th, 2022, at 12:00 pm EST and will be available that day for one-on-one meetings.

Cowen Virtual 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

Mr. Fischel will present an overview of Stereotaxis business on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 10:30 am EST and will be available March 7 – 8, 2022 for one-on-one meetings.

“We appreciate the invitations to these conferences and look forward to sharing Stereotaxis’ differentiated technology, clinical value, and growth strategy with the investment community,” says Mr. Fischel. One-on-one meetings with Mr. Fischel can be arranged through registration with these conferences.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com

