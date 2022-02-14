China and Hong Kong Data Center Market to Reach $35.11 Billion by 2027. Amazon Web Services (AWS), Tencent, Huawei, and Alibaba are the Major Hyperscale Investors– Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the China and Hong Kong data center market by power capacity was valued at 1.005 MW in 2020 and is expected to reach 1,260 MW by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.84%. In terms of power capacity, China & Hong Kong added an IT load of around 1 GW in 2020. Hyperscale investment in the region is increasing the demand for power infrastructure as well.
Scope of the China and Hong Kong Data Center Market Report
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Size (Investment)
|$35.11 Billion
|Market Size (Area)
|7.40 Million Sq.ft
|Market Size (Power Capacity)
|1505 MW
|CAGR
|2.27%
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2027
|Geography Analysis
|China and Hong Kong
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- China and the Hong Kong region are among the top data center markets worldwide and rakes in investments due to the spread of 5G, cloud adoption, investments in smart cities, and advanced technology such as AI, quantum computing, and blockchain.
- The China and Hong Kong data center market has witnessed investments from telecommunication, colocation, and hyperscale operators. Some prominent investors in 2021 included 21Vianet (VNET), Shanghai AtHub, Equinix, GDS Services, Chindata Group, Tenglong Holdings Group, Alibaba, and Global Switch, among others.
- The market also witnessed new entrants such as CapitaLand, ESR, and Mapletree Investments in 2021, which have acquired land to build data centers in the region. For instance, ESR entered the market in May 2021 by purchasing a building to build a 40 MW data center located in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.
- Though foreign data center operators are not allowed to enter the China market directly, they can enter via joint ventures with local companies. Amazon Web Service (AWS), Apple, Microsoft, and IBM operate in the region with tie-ups with local companies.
- The government of China is taking steps to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy in the country. Datacenter operators such as Chindata Group, GDS Services, Alibaba, and Tencent are procuring renewable energy to power their data centers. The Hong Kong government is encouraging renewable energy sources, such as the Feed-In-Tariff (FiT) scheme for renewable energy adoption.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027
- Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021−2027
- Market Size & Forecast by Area (Sq. Ft) | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standard, facility, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 12 IT infrastructure providers, 15 support infrastructure providers, 13 construction contractors, 22 data center investors, and 3 new entrants
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/china-and-hong-kong-data-center-market-size-analysis
China and Hong Kong Data Center Market – Key Investments
- Along with 10 suppliers in China, Apple is investing around USD 300 million to develop renewable energy with a total capacity of 1 GW of renewable energy by 2022. Three wind farms in Hunan and Hubei will generate around one-tenth of the overall project's power requirements.
- In 2017, the state and Hong Kong Electric Company and CLP Power Hong Kong signed the Scheme of Control Agreements (SCAs) that contained various measures to support the expansion of renewable energy in Hong Kong.
- In April 2021, CapitaLand acquired a data center campus from AVIC Trust in the Minhang District in Shanghai, with a portfolio of four buildings with a power capacity of around 55 MW, with around USD 757 million.
- For instance, Alibaba City Brain automates traffic systems, alerts about various environmental issues, and tracks public transportation routes. The smart city Hangzhou has implemented City Brain to reduce travel times of ambulances by 15%.
- In January 2021, Nokia and China Mobile announced the success of AI trials on the 5G radio access network to detect traffic with an accuracy of around 90% and forecast the bandwidth.
China and Hong Kong Data Center Market – Segmentation
Segmentation by Infrastructure
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Segmentation by IT infrastructure
- Server Infrastructure
- Storage Infrastructure
- Network Infrastructure
Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- Power Distribution Units
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers
- Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Segmentation by Cooling Technique
- Air-Based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
Segmentation by General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Physical Security
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- DCIM/BMS
Segmentation by Tier Standard
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Segmentation by Facility
- Hyperscale Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
- Colocation Data Centers
Segmentation by Geography
- China
- Beijing
- Shanghai
- Other Cities
- Hong Kong
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/china-and-hong-kong-data-center-market-size-analysis
China and Hong Kong Data Center Market – Competitive Landscape
Global cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Alibaba, Tencent, IBM, Oracle, and Google continue to expand their presence with new cloud regions. The hyperscale data center market is shifting to HPC and mission-critical server solutions, where the adoption of traditional server solutions is declining. The adoption of converged and hyperconverged server systems will grow by around 20% during the forecast period, which is attributable to the demand for high capacity and efficiency. In 2021, the revenues of branded vendors and ODM infrastructure providers witnessed considerable growth. The development and expansion of cloud regions by hyperscale data center operators have enabled this growth. China & Hong Kong witnessed a massive increase in data usage by consumers using services offered by companies in the e-commerce, social media, and entertainment industries.
Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT)
- Wistron
Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- AIRSYS Group
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- HITEC Power Protection
- Legrand
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology
- Vertiv Group
Prominent Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- Arup
- Aurecon Group
- AWP Architects
- BYME Engineering
- Chung Hing Engineers Group
- Corgan
- DSCO Group
- Faithful+Gould
- Studio One Design
- ISG
- Gammon Construction
- NTT Facilities
Prominent Data Center Investors
- 21Vianet (VNET)
- Apple
- AirTrunk Operating
- Big Data Exchange
- Chayora
- Chindata Group
- China Unicom
- CITIC Telcom International Holdings
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- GDS Services
- Global Switch
- Keppel Data Centres
- OneAsia Network
- Princeton Digital Group
- Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)
- Qnet Shanghai (Shanghai Qnet Networking Technology)
- SUNeVison
- Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero)
- Tencent Holdings
- Tenglong Holdings Group
- Vantage Data Centers
New Entrants
- CapitaLand
- ESR
- Mapletree Investments
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- APAC Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
- India Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
- Japan Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026
- Taiwan Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707