China and Hong Kong Data Center Market to Reach $35.11 Billion by 2027. Amazon Web Services (AWS), Tencent, Huawei, and Alibaba are the Major Hyperscale Investors– Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the China and Hong Kong data center market by power capacity was valued at 1.005 MW in 2020 and is expected to reach 1,260 MW by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.84%. In terms of power capacity, China & Hong Kong added an IT load of around 1 GW in 2020. Hyperscale investment in the region is increasing the demand for power infrastructure as well.



Scope of the China and Hong Kong Data Center Market Report

Report Coverage Details Market Size (Investment) $35.11 Billion Market Size (Area) 7.40 Million Sq.ft Market Size (Power Capacity) 1505 MW CAGR 2.27% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Geography Analysis China and Hong Kong

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

China and the Hong Kong region are among the top data center markets worldwide and rakes in investments due to the spread of 5G, cloud adoption, investments in smart cities, and advanced technology such as AI, quantum computing, and blockchain.

The China and Hong Kong data center market has witnessed investments from telecommunication, colocation, and hyperscale operators. Some prominent investors in 2021 included 21Vianet (VNET), Shanghai AtHub, Equinix, GDS Services, Chindata Group, Tenglong Holdings Group, Alibaba, and Global Switch, among others.

The market also witnessed new entrants such as CapitaLand, ESR, and Mapletree Investments in 2021, which have acquired land to build data centers in the region. For instance, ESR entered the market in May 2021 by purchasing a building to build a 40 MW data center located in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

Though foreign data center operators are not allowed to enter the China market directly, they can enter via joint ventures with local companies. Amazon Web Service (AWS), Apple, Microsoft, and IBM operate in the region with tie-ups with local companies.

The government of China is taking steps to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy in the country. Datacenter operators such as Chindata Group, GDS Services, Alibaba, and Tencent are procuring renewable energy to power their data centers. The Hong Kong government is encouraging renewable energy sources, such as the Feed-In-Tariff (FiT) scheme for renewable energy adoption.



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Area (Sq. Ft) | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standard, facility, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 12 IT infrastructure providers, 15 support infrastructure providers, 13 construction contractors, 22 data center investors, and 3 new entrants

China and Hong Kong Data Center Market – Key Investments

Along with 10 suppliers in China, Apple is investing around USD 300 million to develop renewable energy with a total capacity of 1 GW of renewable energy by 2022. Three wind farms in Hunan and Hubei will generate around one-tenth of the overall project's power requirements.

In 2017, the state and Hong Kong Electric Company and CLP Power Hong Kong signed the Scheme of Control Agreements (SCAs) that contained various measures to support the expansion of renewable energy in Hong Kong.

In April 2021, CapitaLand acquired a data center campus from AVIC Trust in the Minhang District in Shanghai, with a portfolio of four buildings with a power capacity of around 55 MW, with around USD 757 million.

For instance, Alibaba City Brain automates traffic systems, alerts about various environmental issues, and tracks public transportation routes. The smart city Hangzhou has implemented City Brain to reduce travel times of ambulances by 15%.

In January 2021, Nokia and China Mobile announced the success of AI trials on the 5G radio access network to detect traffic with an accuracy of around 90% and forecast the bandwidth.



China and Hong Kong Data Center Market – Segmentation



Segmentation by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by IT infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure



UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure



Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers

Condensers & Dry Coolers

Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Technique

Air-Based Cooling Technique

Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM/BMS

Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV



Segmentation by Facility

Hyperscale Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers



Segmentation by Geography

China Beijing Shanghai Other Cities

Hong Kong



China and Hong Kong Data Center Market – Competitive Landscape

Global cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Alibaba, Tencent, IBM, Oracle, and Google continue to expand their presence with new cloud regions. The hyperscale data center market is shifting to HPC and mission-critical server solutions, where the adoption of traditional server solutions is declining. The adoption of converged and hyperconverged server systems will grow by around 20% during the forecast period, which is attributable to the demand for high capacity and efficiency. In 2021, the revenues of branded vendors and ODM infrastructure providers witnessed considerable growth. The development and expansion of cloud regions by hyperscale data center operators have enabled this growth. China & Hong Kong witnessed a massive increase in data usage by consumers using services offered by companies in the e-commerce, social media, and entertainment industries.

Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT)

Wistron

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

AIRSYS Group

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology

Vertiv Group



Prominent Construction Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Aurecon Group

AWP Architects

BYME Engineering

Chung Hing Engineers Group

Corgan

DSCO Group

Faithful+Gould

Studio One Design

ISG

Gammon Construction

NTT Facilities



Prominent Data Center Investors

21Vianet (VNET)

Apple

AirTrunk Operating

Big Data Exchange

Chayora

Chindata Group

China Unicom

CITIC Telcom International Holdings

Digital Realty

Equinix

GDS Services

Global Switch

Keppel Data Centres

OneAsia Network

Princeton Digital Group

Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)

Qnet Shanghai (Shanghai Qnet Networking Technology)

SUNeVison

Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero)

Tencent Holdings

Tenglong Holdings Group

Vantage Data Centers

New Entrants

CapitaLand

ESR

Mapletree Investments





Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

