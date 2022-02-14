Asure Files for More Than $200M in Employee Retention Tax Credits Stimulus on Behalf of Clients

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc., (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, today announced they have filed for more than $200 million in stimulus on behalf of their clients as part of the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) program.



“Getting this critical stimulus money in the hands of our clients is incredibly gratifying,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman, and CEO of Asure. “Early in the pandemic, so much of the focus was on PPP loans and loan-forgiveness. But, because the ERTC program is more complex, many small and mid-sized businesses just didn’t realize how much stimulus was available to them” added Goepel.

Asure’s ERTC Filing Service helps new and existing clients receive this stimulus. The program includes three key elements:

Review Qualified Wages – With client’s payroll data, Asure identifies eligible wages, including qualified health plan expenses.

Calculate Credit Amount – Asure calculates eligible ERTC wages, taking into consideration the required offsets of wages paid with PPP funds.

File Amended Returns – Asure processes the credits in our payroll system for audibility and files the necessary amended tax returns.



Asure’s Guide to Employee Retention Tax Credits provides businesses with details of the program including decision-trees to help determine eligibility.

“Because so many businesses were understandably focused on PPP loans in 2020 and 2021, many executives don’t realize they were eligible and can still retroactively apply for these tax credits.” Said Pat Goepel. “We’re working hard to educate clients on the eligibility rules and expect many more businesses will file for ERTC stimulus once they learn the details of the program.”

About Asure Software

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) is a leading provider of Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions. We help small and mid-sized companies grow by assisting them in building better teams with skills to stay compliant with ever-changing federal, state, and local tax jurisdictions and labor laws, and better allocate cash so they can spend their financial capital on growing their business rather than back-office overhead expenses. Asure’s Human Capital Management suite, named Asure HCM, includes cloud-based Payroll, Tax Services, and Time & Attendance software as well as human resources (“HR”) services ranging from HR projects to completely outsourcing payroll and HR staff. We also offer these products and services through our network of reseller partners. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.

