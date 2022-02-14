Proactive news headlines including Tesla, Great Panther Mining, GameSquare Esports, Champion Gaming, Nerds On Site and TomaGold

New York , Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Tesla shares fall as California confirms lawsuit alleging racial discrimination

Enveric Biosciences prices its $10 million public offering

Great Panther Mining releases new mineral resource estimates for Topia and GMC operations in Mexico

GameSquare Esports celebrates Super Bowl with Pre-Game Mixer and Whatnot activation

Nerds On Site updates on progress of its SME-Edge solution launch and US expansion plans

Uber shares drop after 2024 guidance falls short of market hopes

Champion Gaming says Packers' head coach Matt LaFleur named EdjSports Coach of the Year for second consecutive year

TomaGold posts more positive drill results from Obalski as it expands footprint at Quebec property

Progressive Planet closes first tranche of private placement for gross proceeds of $4.01M





