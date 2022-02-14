Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 6 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 4/2/2022 95,321 562.67 53,634,423 Monday, 7 February 2022 6,024 557.14 3,356,211 Tuesday, 8 February 2022 5,339 553.52 2,955,243 Wednesday, 9 February 2022 82 551.00 45,182 Thursday, 10 February 2022 3,040 569.63 1,731,675 Friday, 11 February 2022 2,446 567.36 1,387,763 In the period 7/2/2022 - 11/2/2022 16,931 559.69 9,476,074 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 11/2/2022 112,252 562.22 63,110,497 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,632,976 treasury shares corresponding to 6.40% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

