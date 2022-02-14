Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 6 2022

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 4/2/2022
|95,321
|562.67
|53,634,423
|Monday, 7 February 2022
|6,024
|557.14
|3,356,211
|Tuesday, 8 February 2022
|5,339
|553.52
|2,955,243
|Wednesday, 9 February 2022
|82
|551.00
|45,182
|Thursday, 10 February 2022
|3,040
|569.63
|1,731,675
|Friday, 11 February 2022
|2,446
|567.36
|1,387,763
|In the period 7/2/2022 - 11/2/2022
|16,931
|559.69
|9,476,074
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 11/2/2022
|112,252
|562.22
|63,110,497
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,632,976 treasury shares corresponding to 6.40% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
