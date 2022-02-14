Celebrating Excellence and the Advancement of Innovation Across the Global Insurance Industry

Boston, MA, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT), a leading, global technology solutions provider to the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, announces today the finalist nominations for the company’s inaugural Standard of Excellence Customer Awards. Award winners will be announced during Duck Creek’s annual user conference, Formation ’22, being held in Orlando, Florida, March 6-8, 2022.

Duck Creek created the Standard of Excellence Customer Awards to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of Duck Creek’s customers across the globe who have active technology deployments using one or more of the company’s modern core solutions. The program recognizes customers who have achieved the highest level of excellence through their implementation of Duck Creek solutions and who have a vision to advance their business, while reimaging the future of insurance.

"The response to our Standard of Excellence Customer Awards and the number of submissions we've received from across our customer ecosystem has been truly overwhelming, in all the right ways," said Jeff Winter, Chief Marketing Officer at Duck Creek. "We're accelerating innovation across the insurance industry and the collaboration and partnerships we see day-in and day-out show a great level of engagement to address the industry's challenges in a meaningful way. We're excited to recognize the global work underway that demonstrates a new standard for our industry being made on Duck Creek."

The finalist nominations for Duck Creek’s Standard of Excellence Customer Awards are:

AXIS

Concord Group Insurance

Crum & Forster Insurance

Cumberland Mutual Fire Insurance Company

Encova Insurance

Farmers Insurance - Foremost

Great American Insurance Company

The Hollard Insurance Company Australia

Northbridge Financial Corporation

Pacific Specialty Insurance Company

ProSight Specialty Insurance

RSA

UPC Insurance

West Bend Mutual

Westfield Insurance

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise software-as-a-service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.