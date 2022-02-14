Altus to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on February 24 and Participate in Scotiabank’s Technology Investor Conference on March 9

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF) announced today that it plans to release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 after market close on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Altus executives Mike Gordon, Chief Executive Officer, Jim Hannon, incoming Chief Executive Officer, and Angelo Bartolini, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. (ET) the same day to review the financial results and discuss corporate developments.



Additionally, Altus’ executives are scheduled to participate in Scotiabank’s Telecom, Media & Technology (“TMT”) Conference taking place virtually on March 9, 2022, including Jim Hannon participating in a fireside chat presentation at 11:00 a.m. (ET). Institutional investors wishing to attend the virtual conference and schedule meetings with Management should contact their Scotiabank representatives to register. Individuals may access the public webcast under the Investor Relations section of Altus’ website at www.altusgroup.com/company/investor-relations where it will remain available for 30 days.

Q4 and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call & Webcast

Date: Thursday, February 24, 2022 Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET) Webcast: altusgroup.com (under Investor Relations) Live Call: 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free North America) or 1-416-915-3239 (Toronto area) Replay: A replay of the call will be available via the webcast at altusgroup.com.

