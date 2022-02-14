The Michaels Educational Foundation Welcomes Residents to Apply for 2022 College Scholarships

CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now in its 32nd year, The Michaels Educational Foundation is inviting residents from Michaels' military and affordable housing communities to apply to be a "Michaels Scholar". The scholarship program is open to all residents with a high school diploma or equivalent who are pursuing some form of higher education at a college, trade/professional school, or institute.

With plans to award at least $750,000 in grants for the 2022/2023 academic year, The Foundation is eager to help play a part in making educational dreams come true.

The Michaels Educational Foundation, a non-profit affiliate of The Michaels Organization, has awarded in excess of $11 million to students across Michaels portfolio of communities since its inception in 1991. During last year's scholarship season, a record-breaking $1.5 million was granted to students after $1.2 million was awarded the previous year. A total of 256 residents living at affordable and military living communities owned or managed by The Michaels Organization were granted scholarships for the 2021/2022 academic year.

The scholarship awards, which range from $2,000 to $10,000 per student, are paid directly to the educational institution and can be used toward an undergraduate education at any accredited college, university, or vocational training program in the country. All foundation funds are raised through voluntary contributions by corporations, companies, families, private trusts, and individuals throughout The Michaels Organization's business network who wish to join us in this effort to honor and assist those who are the future of the Michaels communities. All donations are then matched $2 for every $1 by The Michaels Organization's Founder and Chairman, Michael J. Levitt, and his wife, Pat Levitt.

Affordable and military residents in good academic standing must have applications postmarked by April 15, 2022. Awards will be announced in June. The application is posted online here and should be downloaded, completed, and mailed to: Dr. Bruce W. Johnson, The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 90708, Camden, NJ 08101.

A separate scholarship program for residents of Michaels student living communities will open for applications in the Fall.

About The Michaels Educational Foundation: The Michaels Educational Foundation is a non-profit affiliate of The Michaels Organization, a national leader in residential real estate committed to creating comprehensive housing solutions that Lift Lives. The foundation represents one of Michaels' Core Values to Do Well by Doing the Extraordinary.

