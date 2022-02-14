Navigation Satellite System Market to Reach USD 386.78 Billion by 2027 | GNSS Industry Exhibiting a CAGR of 12.83%

Pune, India, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global navigation satellite system (GNSS) market size is expected to reach USD 386.78 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.83% during the forecast period. The progression in smartphone technologies and digitalization can be vital factors augmenting the growth of the global market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Global Navigation Satellite System Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Global Constellations, Regional Constellations, Satellite-Based Augmentations), By Application (Rail, Road, Aviation, Maritime, LBS, Time Synch, Agriculture, Surveying and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at 161.27 billion in 2019.

The coronavirus catastrophe has caused the world’s economy to tumble down. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/global-navigation-satellite-system-gnss-market-103433

The report on the global navigation satellite system (GNSS) market covers:

Extensivestudy of all the sections in the market

Illuminatingfacts and figures

Growth exhibitors and inhibitors

Information about key players

Wide-ranging Commercial Applications of GNSS to Propel Growth

The growing adoption of GNSS in precision agriculture for enhanced agriculture production, better crop yield, and low emission effect will have a tremendous impact on the global market during the forecast period. The utilization of GPS in GNSS in several sectors such as maritime, military, geometrics, railways, and aviation will further incite the development of the industry in the foreseeable future. The growing cognizance about GNSS in agriculture and farming owing to its benefits such as assistance with optimal path and digital displays for reducing risks of overlapping will create lucrative opportunities.

Moreover, the utilization of GNSS in automatic steering and biomass monitoring, soil condition monitoring, forest management, virtual fencing, and livestock tracking will fuel its demand in agriculture. Furthermore, the increasing application of GNSS in aircraftperformance-based navigation for safety, efficiency, and reliable operation will further enable speedy expansion of the market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the increasing implementation of 5G, IoT, artificial intelligence (AI) and industrial automation will enhance the growth of the market. Likewise, the high adoption of consumer electronic devices will accelerate the demand of GNSS in the foreseeable future.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Navigation Satellite System Market:

Qualcomm Inc. (The U.S.)

Texas Instrument (The U.S.)

Trimble Inc. (The U.S.)

Rockwell Collins (The U.S.)

Broadcom Inc. (The U.S.)

Hexagon (Sweden)

Furuno Electric (Japan)

Laird Plc. (The UK)

Cobham Plc. (The UK)

Harris Corporation (The U.S.)

Topcon Corporation (Japan)

Other Players

Browse Summary of This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/global-navigation-satellite-system-gnss-market-103433

Regional Analysis :

Presence of Major OEMs to Aid Expansion in Europe

The market in North America is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of the driver advisory system (DAS) in rail applications to optimize traffic flow, less energy, and low cost. The growing implementation of (PTC)positive train control in the US will promote the healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Europe is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The growth in the region is attributed to the presence of major components manufacturers in the region. The increasing adoption of GNSS in the road, Surveying, and maritime applications will further enhance the development of the market in Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to flourish during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for electronic devices, smartphones, and positioning devices. The growing focus towards robust navigation satellites by India will propel the market in Asia Pacific.

Key Development :

October 2019: Texas Instruments, U.S. based company registered a patent for the GNSS signal tracking receiver. A GNSS receiver is developed to track low power GNSS satellite signals, which includes a frequency locked loop (FLL) to measures a current doppler frequency of the satellite signal.

Major Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Global Navigation Satellite System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Global Constellations Regional Constellations Satellite-based Augmentation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Rail Aviation Maritime Surveying Time Synch Agriculture LBS Road Others



TOC Continued…!

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/global-navigation-satellite-system-gnss-market-103433

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner-Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™