How to Profit From Crypto Trades - Without Trading

Majuro, Marshall Islands, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afraid participating in uncertain markets with high volatility? You just want to safely HODL - but not miss profits from trading either? Teneo solves this problem for you.

Thousands of crypto projects fight for the attention of users and investors. Many have no value of their own, they only work when more and more users are joining. When the price is high enough, the first investors sell - leading to a falling price, which leads others to sell, and a downward-spiral begins. A typical pump-and-dump pattern, where users are in competition with each other.



It doesn't have to be that way. With Teneo’s pegged tokens it’s a different game. You don’t play against each other. It does not matter if other users sell - in fact it's good for you, as you even make a profit through transaction fees, while you can always get your underlying assets back.



How does that work?



Let’s explore the Teneo ecosystem. There are two kinds of tokens:



Pegged tenXXX tokens



tenXXX tokens are a hedge against the volatility of crypto markets.





A tenXXX token is pinned to an underlying asset, like WBTC to BTC, but it can be every ERC20/BEP20 standard token. In this example we use ETH: Every time someone locks an ETH, Teneo’s Automated Market Maker (AMM) mints a tenETH token and every time an ETH is unlocked a tenETH gets burned. So you can always safely change your tenETH back to ETH with an exchange ratio nearly 1:1.



It is only nearly 1:1, because there is a (small) transaction fee of ~1.2%. The whole system benefits from this fee - it is:

redistributed to tenXXX holders

redistributed to liquidity providers

used to buy back the Teneo token

But why should anyone trade a token with a fee and not just hold it and earn the rewards?



That's where arbitrage traders come in: If ETH goes up somewhere, they buy tenETH for the still lower price, change it to ETH and sell it at a higher price at the other exchange. Accordingly, if ETH goes down. This adjusts the price of tenETH to ETH. And in contrast to similar tokens, there is no possibility to drain wealth out of the system, because the token is pegged.



The Teneo token (TEN)



The Teneo token powers the Teneo ecosystem, with a lot of advantages for holders and stakers.







First, Teneo tokens get buybacks from all tenXXX tokens, leading to a decreased supply and a higher price.



You can also stake your Teneo tokens in different pools - getting additional rewards. These pools create a minimum price cap, because the Teneo tokens are bound to a price. The more pools, the higher the need for TENs, the higher the price.



Furthermore, Teneo tokens add governance functionality and are used to mint the project’s upcoming NFTs.

Win-Win-Win



With this system in place, Teneo benefits different groups:



Holders of tenXXX earn transaction fees

Traders gain arbitrage opportunities through market volatility

Projects with a tenXXX version of their project token don’t have to emit new tokens to holders/stakers, because the rewards are coming from transactions

Security



Security is the top priority of the project: The Teneo contracts are audited by Zokyo with an above-average score of 99.6%:



https://teneo.finance/zokyo_audit.pdf



Launch of Teneo



Interested? Teneo launches on 22.2.22, so if you are lucky you can still get in early with the following launchpads.







TruePNL (Whitelist closed): https://launchpad.truepnl.com/whitelist_project/22

Lithium (Sold out): https://launchpad.lithium.ventures



Moonstarter (17 February 2022, 12 PM UTC): https://moonstarter.net



Synapse (15 February 2022, 9 AM UTC): https://app.synapse.network



DuckDAO (22 February 2022): https://duckstarter.io



More Infos



Understand Teneo in 3 Minutes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GtYA2BV_RtQ



Website: https://teneo.finance



Litepaper: https://teneo.finance/litepaper.pdf

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TeneoFinance

Telegram: https://t.me/TeneoFinance

Pitch Deck: https://teneo.finance/pitchdeck.pdf

Medium: https://medium.com/@teneofinance

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/TeneoFinance

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TeneoFinance