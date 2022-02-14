AI-Enabled Esme Learning Solutions Raises Up to $15 Million From Hercules Capital

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the third anniversary of the founding of the company, AI-enabled workforce transformation pioneer, Esme Learning Solutions has announced up to $15 million of venture financing from Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC). This new investment brings their total investment since incorporating on Valentine's Day 2019 to $38.5 million from Hercules, Adit Ventures and ThriveDx.

Esme partners with top tier global education leaders to offer an array of technology and digital transformation classes online including MIT, Sȁid Business School, University of Oxford, Judge Business School, University of Cambridge, and Imperial College Business School.

Esme co-founders David Shrier and Beth Porter are edtech veterans who respectively created the four most profitable online classes in history for MIT and Oxford, and launched open edX, the largest global open source edtech community with 55 million students. Esme was founded at the request of the #1 and #2 universities in the world in order to drive innovation and improve outcomes for students.

"I am proud Hercules has recognized our leadership in transforming careers, organizations and eco systems, enabled by our revolutionary AI coaching platform and online classes," said Esme CEO David Shrier.

"Esme demonstrates the kind of entrepreneurial spirit married to strong fundamentals that we look for in our portfolio. They are well positioned to grow their footprint in the online Higher Education market, which has grown exponentially from $100 billion in 2009 and is expected to reach over $370 billion by 2026." added Hercules Managing Director Roy Liu.

Since 2019, the company has grown from 2 to over 160 people, struck contracts with four of the world's top ten universities, and served learners in over 100 countries. Esme has seen revenue grow 500% year over year, and expects to reach an annualized revenue run rate of more than $80 million by Q4 2022. Management anticipates raising Series B financing later in 2022.

Esme's adult learners are guided by AI-enabled coaches that provide personalized feedback and insights into their progress. Courses emphasize experiential engagement to apply knowledge through live simulations and group exercises that simulate real work scenarios.

The company has a novel benefits plan that includes unlimited paid time off, generous employer health insurance subsidy, a fully remote work environment with an in-office option, and an educational credit that enables its employees a $3,500 annual allowance to take any kind of class or classes they choose - even those unrelated to their daily work.

About Esme Learning Solutions

Esme Learning Solutions is an AI-enabled workforce transformation company that delivers an immersive upskilling experience in collaboration with the best universities in the world.

Esme combines proprietary AI-enabled learning technology with over 15 years of cognitive science research from MIT to facilitate learning and development needs of the next generation of business leaders in over 100 countries.

Through their rapidly growing portfolio, executives gain technical skills and learn business best practices from experts across a wide range of frontier fields, including fintech, cybersecurity, health innovation and blockchain. Each course blends high-production-quality video, live simulations, interactive media, and small group exercises with top learning design principles.

For more information, visit http://esmelearning.com.

To download logos and headshots visit: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/k9t50nvl6ukstmn/AACyXm5vPpGsWge3D7mVq_dta?dl=0

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) is the leading and largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception (December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $13 billion to over 540 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing.

Press Contact

UK and Europe: Gemma Dodd, Gem@shift6.org, +44 7585 126262

North America: Melissa Tirey, melissa@shift6.org, +1 646-823-6776

Alternatively contact esmeteam@shift6.org or globalpr@esmelearning.com

