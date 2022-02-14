StartUp Networx launches with a goal to disrupt venture capital funding process

DENVER , Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Up Holdings Corp., a mission-driven organization reengineering the startup experience, announced today the launch of its flagship tool, StartUp Networx. The platform is a free and easy-to-use tool that improves the fundraising process by streamlining deal flow management for investors and making funding more accessible and equitable for founders.

“We understand that access to capital is a massive pain point for startup founders because VCs often unknowingly create hurdles that keep founders from pitching them by relying on outdated, generic tools,” said Abe Nadar, a serial entrepreneur and current CEO of UP, “That’s why we aim to solve a critical problem for investors while in turn helping entrepreneurs gain increased access and transparency into the funding process with our purpose-built tool.”

By bringing both investors and founders to the same platform, StartUp Networx aims to solve perennial problems in the startup community: the lack of access and transparency into fundraising and the management of tedious workflows for both founders and investors. StartUp Networx allows investors to streamline deal inflow from scouts, contact forms and social profiles in one place, replacing expensive CRMs and increasing the transparency of the traditionally opaque fundraising process. Plus, the platform provides founders with unmatched one-click access to investors and unique visibility into the deal flow pipeline.

Benefits for investors:

— Time savings: No more integrating with various forms or spending countless hours manually entering data into a CRM. The tool’s drag-and-drop kanban-style interface enables investors to quickly move deals through different stages of the due diligence process.

— Improved efficiency: Custom-built for investors, StartUp Networx delivers a unified platform to manage all communication with team members, scouts, co-investors and founders. The platform also makes it easy to track the efficacy of various sourcing channels, including tracking how many deals come from specific people within your network.

— Deals stay proprietary: StartUp Networx isn’t a deals marketplace. The tool understands that investor deal flow is proprietary and never shares the data on any given deal.

Benefits for founders:

— Matching algorithm: The AI-powered tool ensures founders do not have to chase down the wrong investors to find the best fit for their company.

— Faster fundraising: No more wasting time filling out a deluge of forms. StartUp Networx enables founders to upload one pitch for all investors.

— Personalized profiles: Founders can customize their profile to fit their needs, whether activating for funding or turning their profile off when not raising funds.

“With StartUp Networx, there’s no more filling out countless intake forms or creating dozens of custom pitch decks, and the drag-and-drop dashboard enables investors to manage and delegate large volumes of deals without the need for any manual entries,” said Michael Gallagher, co-founder of UP. “For founders and investors alike, StartUp Networx is truly the best way to level up the fundraising experience.”

First-time founders and small-scale investors will be able to use the StartUp Networx platform for free. For advanced users, the price ranges from $12/month to $55/month for paid founder features. For advanced investors, paid plans range from $99 to $499.

For more information about how StartUp Networx levels up the fundraising experience, visit startupnetworx.com.

About StartUp Networx

StartUp Networx is an intuitive free platform making startup fundraising easy and accessible for founders while streamlining deal flow and improving operational efficiencies for investors. Startup Networx solves a two-sided problem in the startup fundraising space — founders need access to the interested investors and investors need a way to organize the influx of pitches they receive. With StartUp Networx, founders are able to pitch investors once and easily share those details with multiple investors and investors are able to manage their proprietary deal flow and investment networks in real time while keeping private data secure. For more information, visit startupnetworx.com.

About Up Holdings Corp.

Up Holdings, known as “UP,” is the parent company to its flagship tool, StartUp Networx. A team of investors, storytellers and founders, UP strives to increase the odds of startup success by equipping founders and investors with the tools and resources they need to connect with one another, raise funds, save money and gain crucial startup community knowledge. Following the successful raise of $1 million in seed capital, UP has developed three unique products custom-built to address the root causes that lead to startup failure: StartUp Networx, StartUp Rebates and StartUp Blogpost. As founders ourselves, we understand the painful — but necessary — process of starting and growing businesses and aim to deliver innovative solutions that will up the odds of startup success. For more information, please visit whatisup.io.

